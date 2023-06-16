Cal Field Hockey Unveils 2023 Schedule







Cal Athletics Cal will play six home games in 2023, including three against teams that finished in the top-25 in 2022.

Bears Open Year Against 3 Top-25 Teams

BERKELEY Cal’s field hockey team will challenge itself again early in the year when the Golden Bears open the season against three clubs that finished in the Top 25 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) in 2022. The Bears will play 16 games this season, including six at Underhill Field. Cal will broadcast three games on the Pac-12 Network. The Bears open the year with four games in seven days, three against ranked opponents. Cal hosts number 25 Miami (Ohio) on Friday, August 25 to kick off the year. That opening week, the Bears will also host No. 2 Maryland (Aug 27), Rutgers (Aug 28) and No. 6 Penn State (Sept 1). The following week, Cal hits the road and takes on LIU (September 8) and Stonehill (September 9) in back-to-back dates before opening the America East game against No. 16 Albany on September 22. The Bears return to Berkeley for a home-and-home series against rival Stanford. Both games will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. Cal receives the Cardinal on Friday, September 29 and returns to the farm on Sunday, October 1. The Bears will play three road games before their final home game of the 2023 season when UC Davis comes to Underhill Field. The game between Cal and the Aggies will be Senior Day for Cal. The following weekend, the Bears return to the East Coast for the final games of the regular season, taking on New Hampshire on Friday, October 27 and Maine on Sunday, October 29. The America East Tournament takes place on November 2. -5. The Bears are coming off a 4-11 campaign in 2022. After beating Stanford on the road late last year, the Bears lost three in a row to close out the regular season and narrowly missed out on the America East Tournament. The Bears welcome a talented roster highlighted by NFHCA All-West Region First-Team honoree Kiki de Bruijne . Cal will also see the return of Sophie Everett And Olivia Sharratt who combined to score three goals and two assists. SCHEDULE 2023 Date Opponent Place 8/25 Miami (OH) Berkeley 27/8 Maryland Berkeley 8/28 Rutgers Berkeley 9/1 Penn state Berkeley 9/8 LIU To be determined 9/9 Stone Hill Uniondale, New York 22-09 *You Albany Albany, New York 24-09 *Vermont Burlington, VT 29-09 *Stanford+ Berkeley 10/1 Stanford+ Stanford 6/10 *UMass-Lowell Lowel, MA 8/10 * Providence Providence, R.I 10/14 *U.C. Davis Davis 21/10 U.C. Davis Berkeley 27/10 *New Hampshire Durham, NH 29/10 *Maine Orono, I.K 2-11-5 America East Championship To be determined * – America East

+ – Game broadcast on Pac-12 Network STAY INFORMED Follow the Bears on Twitter for full hockey coverage (@CalFieldHockey), Instagram (@CalFieldHockey), and Facebook (/CalFH/).

