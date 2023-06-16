Pakistan to host Asia Cup cricket with Sri Lanka to propitiate India | Cricket news





The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has accepted Pakistan’s hybrid proposal for hosting the Asia Cup after India refused to tour due to strained relations between the two South Asian countries. Pakistan will host four matches and the remaining nine will be played in Sri Lanka, the ACC said in a statement on Thursday. The Asia Cup will be played between August 31 and September 17 this year, the statement said. The ACC statement did not mention the venues for the tournament or which team will play where, but it is clear that India’s matches will be held on the island. The compromise aims to prevent a tit-for-tat boycott by India, which has not played in a bilateral series against Pakistan on both sides bottom since 2012. The rivals only play each other in international tournaments at neutral venues. I am delighted that our hybrid version has been accepted for the Asia Cup, said Najam Sethi, head of the Pakistan Cricket Council. Are you ready Pakistan? Asia Cup is coming! pic.twitter.com/q9Hq99b41H Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) June 15, 2023 Our passionate fans would have loved to see the Indian cricket team in action in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years, but we understand the BCCIs [Board of Control for Cricket in India] position. Like the PCB, the BCCI also needs government approval and permission before crossing the border. The two hosts and the ACC operate on a schedule. Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and India are divided into two groups. The top two teams each advance to a Super Four and the top two play the final. The Asia Cup will serve as a prelude to the 50-over Cricket World Cup in India in October-November. The International Cricket Council is expected to announce the schedule of events this week. The Pakistan Cricket Council had threatened to boycott the World Cup if its Indian counterpart refused to play in Pakistan. According to media reports, the chief of the Oman Cricket Council and vice president of the ACC, Pankaj Khimji, intervened to negotiate a compromise between the two sides. India and Pakistan are bitter political rivals, and the nuclear-armed nations have fought three wars since they were taken out of the division of the subcontinents in 1947. Every cricket match between India and Pakistan is one of the most watched events in the global sporting calendar. They last played a bilateral series in 2012 and last faced each other at last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, a match India won by four wickets. The final edition of the Asia Cup was played in the United Arab Emirates in 2022 in T20 format as a tune-up tournament for that year’s T20 World Cup.

