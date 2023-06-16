Business booming for American Hockey League, including turnout for Monsters – News-Herald

By STEPHEN WHYNO

More than 10,000 fans filled the Hershey Bears home arena on June 13 to watch the oldest American Hockey League franchise take on the newest, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, in the Calder Cup Finals.

It was the third straight game in the AHL championship series to sell out and push the total playoff attendance for the NHL’s top development league beyond half a million fans. That’s a record for the nearly 90-year-old league that also set a new high for revenue, which President and CEO Scott Howson estimates is 15% to 20% above pre-pandemic levels.

Three years after canceling the playoffs and two years after a shortened season with almost no fans in arenas and a few teams not playing at all, the AHL is finally back on track.

The Monsters led the AHL attendance this season with 9,521 per game, compared to an average of 7,180 in 2021-2022, which was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleveland averaged over 8,000 per game each season from 2012–13 until the pandemic.

We recovered so quickly, Howson told The Associated Press this week. It is a proof of our product. It’s a testament to our markets. It’s a testament to what our teams do and what our teams’ staff do to get people into the building.

Howson, who was hired for the job in February 2020 just before the pandemic began and took over from longtime leader David Andrews that summer, praised the NHL for its support in getting through the days of empty arenas and daily virus testing. AHL revenues fell 85% to 95% from the last full season in 2018-19, and a handful of teams sought federal relief funds.

Of the 32 teams (21 are owned by NHL clubs and 11 are independents), some still haven’t made up all the ground they’ve lost to the pandemic, Howson said, but there’s no concern about shutting down operations or folding, which was a fear in the minor league. sport this time three years ago.

There really aren’t any weak spots, Howson said. “Some are clearly doing better than others, some markets are better than others, but were really stable from an ownership and market standpoint.

The final between Coachella Valley and Hershey, the remainder of which will be broadcast on the NHL Network, is the perfect example of how the AHL has recovered. Although the Bears are an institution in central Pennsylvania, the freshman Firebirds had to spark an interest in hockey in the California desert, 125 miles east of Los Angeles.

They actually had to do it twice. Snowbirds formed a large part of their fan base during the season, and when they left this spring, Coachella Valley pivoted to market to a local audience that has since embraced the team during what could be an expansion year championship run.

Howson said Coachella Valley, co-owned by the Seattle Kraken, and the Henderson Silver Knights, owned and operated by the new Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, have raised the bar for everyone as revenue generators. He called Hershey a model franchise, one the AHL would like to replicate in other cities given its history, tradition and ardent interest.

But even for the Bears, it’s been a slow build given the financial challenges of the pandemic and reluctance to return to packed arenas. Games earlier in the playoffs in Hershey and Coachella Valley failed to sell out, but fans have since returned in droves.

It’s a big job to get back on track, but I truly believe they did, said John Walton, the Washington Capitals radio play-by-play broadcaster who was the voice of the Hershey Bears for nine years. used to be. You can look at what’s going on and say, ‘Hey, they’re finally back now.

Walton, who was allowed to broadcast three Calder Cup championships before earning his NHL call-up, cited a changing media landscape and no playoffs in 2020 or 2021 as hurdles for AHL teams. Players took 48% of their salary to get through the 2021 season without losing a full year of development.

The players have really committed to the game and to the AHL, and I think they will be rewarded for it later on, said Larry Landon, executive director of the Professional Hockey Players Association, referring to the next round of collective bargaining talks. It’s great to watch for hockey. I think the whole sport has bounced back.

There was also the challenge of expanding the NHL from 30 to 32 teams since 2017, cutting nearly 50 players from the talent pool. Still, the AHL has maintained its standard.

“So many positive things are happening to our league right now from a business standpoint, and I think it starts with hockey,” Howson said. “The entertainment values ​​are very high, and that translates into the business.