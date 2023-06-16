Multiple SEA Games table tennis medalist Lin Ye bows due to back injury





SINGAPORE Lin Ye’s journey as Singapore’s national table tennis player has come to an abrupt end as she has been struggling with a persistent back injury for the past few years. The Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) has officially announced its retirement from the sport. A statement released by STTA revealed that following her withdrawal from the 2022 SEA Games, the 27-year-old athlete encountered challenges in her recovery process, which ultimately led her to make this difficult decision. On this day I close a chapter of my life and say goodbye to the sport that has shaped me into the person I am today. Although my back injury has forced me to retire, I am filled with gratitude for the incredible journey I have taken as a national player, Lin said in a media statement. Born in China, Lin became a Singaporean in 2013 through the Foreign Sports Talent Scheme. She has achieved notable success representing Singapore in major competitions, including winning multiple medals. In particular, during the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Lin was a valuable member of the women’s team alongside Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Zhou Yihan and Isabelle Li, who won the gold medal in the team event. She also won the bronze medal in singles in 2014 and brought home the silver medal in the team event four years later. Representing Singapore on the international stage has been a privilege and an honour. From SEA Games to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, I have experienced unforgettable moments that will forever hold a special place in my heart. Throughout my career I have been fortunate to experience the unwavering support of my fellow Singaporeans. Your cheer and encouragement nourished my spirit even during the most challenging of times. I am grateful for the love and faith you have shown me, said Lin who won five gold medals at the SEA Games. She won her first medal from the regional biennial sports meeting in Myanmar in 2013 in the women’s team event. Two years later, when Singapore hosted the SEA Games, she added two more gold medals in the doubles and team category. It was an all-Singapore final in women’s doubles, but Lin and Zhou managed to score against the more experienced and top-seeded Feng and Yu. Still on the adrenaline of the 2015 SEA Games, Lin and Zhou had an impressive journey in the Japan Open. In the semifinals, they beat Ding Ning and Liu Shiwen of China, one of the favorites of the tournament. However, their luck ran out in the final when Chinese duo Wu Yang and Liu Fei defeated them. At the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Lin won gold and silver medals in the team and doubles tournaments respectively. She then triumphed at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines with a gold medal in singles and a bronze medal in doubles. Reflecting on her sporting journey with Team Singapore, Lin fondly said, “As I bid farewell to the sport, I cherish the priceless lessons, friendships and memories that will shape the next chapter of my life. Table tennis will forever occupy a cherished corner of my heart. I extend my sincere gratitude to Singapore for its continued support and for being an integral part of my remarkable athletic odyssey. Thank you Singapore, I am eternally grateful.” Send your scoops to [email protected] – Advertisement –



