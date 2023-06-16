O’Donnell and Kealy named to Team Ireland for FIBA ​​U20 European Championship





HAMDEN, Conn. Quinnipiac women’s basketball sophomore Ella O’Donnell and incoming freshman Maria Kealy have been named to the U20 Irish National Team for the upcoming 2023 FIBA ​​U20 Women’s European Championship in Romania. The duo were announced as members of the squad by Team Ireland on 6 June. Head coach Karl Kilbride has finalized his 12-man roster for the FIBA ​​U20 Women’s European Championship in Romania.#Greenmeansgo — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) June 6, 2023 “There’s nothing like watching a FIBA ​​event in person. The national pride on display, the level of the league, all playing to take home the world championship,” said Quinnipiac Women’s Basketball Head Coach Tricia Fabbri said. “This year we are just as proud to have two Bobcats playing for the U20 Irish National Team.” “It is such an honor to represent my country on this stage,” said O’Donnell. “I’m always so grateful for the experience and can’t wait for the journey ahead this summer.” “I am delighted to have been selected for the Ireland U20 women’s squad,” Kealy continued. “I’m ecstatic for the challenge ahead.” O’Donnell, the vice-captain of the Ireland U18 team that took part in the 2021 European Championships, has been fielding for her national team since 2019. That year, she represented Team Ireland’s U16 squad at the 2019 European Championships in Bulgaria. Prior to that, she helped lead her side to a BIPPS inter-regional cup representing the Eastern Ireland region in 2018. O’Donnell matched for Team Ireland at the 2022 FIBA ​​U20 Women’s European Championship where she averaged 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in seven games. Last season for Quinnipiac, O’Donnell averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game en route to MAAC All-Rookie Team honors. A member of the Ireland U18 team that took part in the 2021 European Championships, Kealy made her debut for her country’s national team that year and has been a member of the team every year since. Kealy returned as vice-captain in 2022 to represent Team Ireland’s U18 side at the 2022 European Championships in Bulgaria. In seven games at the FIBA-sanctioned event, she averaged 6.9 points, 7.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game for Team Ireland. Kealy was instrumental as Ireland finished 9th at the European Women’s Basketball Championships in Bulgaria, where she played more minutes than any other player in the tournament, a total of 256. The FIBA ​​Women’s U20 European Championship kicks off July 28 in Craiova, Romania. Ireland will compete in the ‘B’ Division and have been drawn alongside Greece, hosts Romania and Georgia in their group opening against Greece on July 28. Ireland will take on Croatia in a friendly series in early July, before playing friendlies against Switzerland and Austria in Romania in the days leading up to the competition. “Experience gained from competing against some of the most talented players and teams in the world will not only translate into their own development, but will also influence us this season ahead,” added Fabbri. “Go Ella and Maria! We’ll keep our fingers crossed for you in Hamden!” Follow the program on Twitter/Instagram to stay up to date with all Quinnipiac women’s basketball news @QU_WBB or visit www.gobobcats.com/wbb.

