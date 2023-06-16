Sports
Texas Football’s SEC schedule for 2024 includes Georgia, Texas A&M
Rivalries, boisterous road trips and a royal welcome for the current king of college football.
Texas’ first foray into the SEC includes all of the above and more, as Longhorn fans found out with the release of the schedule for the 2024 conferences Wednesday.
The Longhorns will visit Texas A&M much to the satisfaction of Aggie athletic director Ross Bjork, who pushed during the SEC meetings in Destin, Florida, earlier this month for the first game between the blood rivals since 2011 to be held at Kyle Field in Collegestation. Texas will also travel to take on old rival Arkansas and Vanderbilt. UT takes on Oklahoma in the familiar surroundings of the Cotton Bowl, with the Sooners as the host team.
A visit from 2022 national champion Georgia is the highlight of the home game of the Texas 2024 conference. Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi State also visit the Royal-Memorial Stadium.
All dates and times for the 2024 conference schedule will be determined later.
The Longhorns’ non-conference schedule for 2024 has already been set. They will begin their season at home to Colorado State on August 31, travel to Michigan on September 7, then return to Austin to play UTSA on September 14. Texas officials also announced that the Longhorns will play Louisiana-Monroe in the fourth non-conference game, but that game can be scheduled at any time during the season. That means SEC games for the Longhorns could begin as early as September 21, 2024.
Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC after two years of slogging through negotiations with the Big 12, where the two athletic powerhouses will be with just one more season.
Despite announcing their intention to join the SEC in the summer of 2021, the Longhorns and Sooners were contractually obligated to remain in the Big 12 through the end of the 2024-2025 school year. In February, both schools reached an agreement with the Big 12 to become official SEC members on July 1, 2024.
Debate over the schedule in the revamped SEC began immediately. Would the conference split into a pair of eight-team divisions after Texas and Oklahoma expanded the league to 16 schools? Would teams play an eight or nine game conference schedule? And would the SEC place schools in four-team pods, which would mean each football team would have three permanent rivals?
In the end, SEC officials decided to hold off until next summer, when Texas and Oklahoma officially became members. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the 2024 schedule is a one-year decision, with the league planning to agree on a more permanent format in the coming year.
Both Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte and Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione have publicly supported a nine-game league model, which would include three permanent rivals. In particular, Del Conte has expressed support for playing Arkansas and Texas A&M, both longtime enemies of the Longhorns whose rivalry roots go back more than a century in the old Southwest Conference on an annual basis.
Those three schools would be great for us, he told the Statesman in Destin. We’ve had a huge history together. (Former Arkansas coach) Frank Broyles and (former Texas coach) Darrell Royal both retired on the same night after a game at DKR in 1976. So we have a lot of fans who watch Arkansas and a lot who watch A&M. So all those water cooler conversations are spectacular.
Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher and Bjork have made it clear they want Texas as an annual rival, and Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman told the Statesman at the Destin meetings that he wants the Longhorns on the Razorbacks’ regular schedule.
Sankey has said the league “will try to honor traditional rivalry in scheduling discussions.
The SEC certainly spreads the wealth when it comes to greeting its new entrants; every current SEC team will play at least one of the former Big 12 powerhouses in the 2024 football season.
Despite his oft-repeated motto about all gas, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian tried to tap all SEC talks for another season while visiting boosters in Houston earlier this year.
“We’re still in the Big 12, guys,” he told the audience. “I know everyone wants to talk about the SEC in 2024 and what our schedule looks like in 24 and who’s playing who… That’s 24. We’re in 2023 and we’re in the Big 12.”
Howdy, folks: Texas’ SEC football schedule for 2024
On Wednesday, the SEC released its conference schedule for the 2024 season. Dates and times will be announced later. Texas SEC opponents in 2024 are:
Play at home
Florida
Georgia
Kentucky
Mississippi state
Road games
Arkansas
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
Neutral site
Oklahoma (in Dallas)
