Zach Fenno is a passionate individual who believes in the power of cross training to improve his tennis game. An avid tennis player, Zach understands the importance of physical fitness, agility and stamina on the court. In this article, Zach Fenno shares his insights and experiences on how incorporating cross-training activities into his routine has not only improved his overall fitness but also improved his performance and skills as a tennis player.

Tennis players, of course, spend most of their time on the court. However, to prevent injuries and improve their performance during competition, experts recommend incorporating cross-training into their regimens. Varied training schedules can be the difference between fully realizing a player’s potential and ending his career.

From improved endurance to increased strength to refreshed mental states to avoid injury, getting off the court and participating in other exercises has the power to be an overall fitness booster for tennis players of all levels.

Zach Fenno discusses improving on-field endurance through aerobic training

Tennis matches are extremely taxing on the body and players need sufficient stamina to perform at their best throughout the game.

Despite popular belief, this can be improved more efficiently off the field through cross-training. By increasing the body’s ability to use oxygen and improve cardiovascular fitness, tennis matches won’t feel as exhausting as they used to.

Perhaps the easiest way to build up this stamina is to run. When preparing for competitions, coaches recommend short, intense sprints. But in low season, jogging is preferable.

Zach Fenno says that for those who don’t feel like running, swimming, or cycling 5km every few days, it will increase endurance just as well.

Additionally, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) increases endurance. This method consists of relatively short training sessions followed by recovery or less intense movements. Studies have shown that HIIT speeds up metabolism, speeds up fat burning and skyrockets endurance, a must-have for any tennis player.

On the field, point-to-point sprints and hard serves are a given. But to execute these admirably, players need brawn.

Zach Fenno notes that tennis players can get stronger fairly quickly, whether they use resistance bands, free weights, or just body weight, because they’re already in good physical shape.

The main areas of focus for improved performance on the court are upper body, legs and abs. While such exercises directly increase strength, indirect effects include speed and agility.

Functional strength training may be more suitable for tennis players than standard weightlifting. After all, they do not train for aesthetic reasons and require joint/muscle/ligament training related to the movements and demands of the sport.

So players should use medicine ball workouts to improve their rotational serving power, and lateral lunges to improve court mobility.

Zach Fenno explains that tennis players are vulnerable to a plethora of ailments, from torn knee ligaments to tennis elbow to sprained ankles. But cross-training can reduce the number of injuries and the risk of injury while increasing overall fitness.

Training activities focused on core strength, balance and flexibility are the best moves to reduce your risk of injury. Pilates and yoga are highly recommended by coaches and established players.

Similarly, single-leg squats and similar exercises improve balance and joint stability, reducing the likelihood of ankle sprains on the court.

Zach Fenno says that even if the player sustains an injury, they are more likely to recover quickly and healthily if they have participated in cross-training activities.

Excelling in tennis requires mental toughness in addition to clear physical fitness. So changing exercise regimens may be the key to unlocking true emotional well-being.

Zach Fenno explains that attention and focus are two crucial factors on the job, both of which can be achieved through meditation, yoga and activities such as tai chi. The latter is particularly useful for profoundly influencing awareness, intention, balance (physical and psychological) and grounded movements.

But they don’t suit every tennis player. Experts therefore recommend finding relaxing hobbies or new classes (e.g. dance, kickboxing, etc.) that provide a mental vacation from the sport.

Many are surprised by how calm and focused their brains are when they return to court after doing other activities.

Zach Fenno says that cross training not only improves the general health of tennis players, but also improves their performance on the court by preventing injuries, increasing stamina, ensuring strength and refreshing their mental state.

This newfound health and fitness allows players to reach their full tennis potential without fear of major injuries such as ankle sprains, tennis elbow or torn ligaments.

Zach Fenno notes that for a lifetime of tennis enjoyment, cross training is non-negotiable.