The Maltese Olympic Committee votes to temporarily suspend the Malta Table Tennis Association

The Malta Olympic Committee has voted to temporarily suspend the Malta Table Tennis Association after a board meeting. The suspension comes after the conclusion of the 2023 Small States of Europe Games, with prominent members of the table tennis scene, including David Pace and Andrew Gambina, calling out the use of foreign athletes during the match. In a statement of the suspension, the MOC shared several points along a timeline that included allegations of mismanagement, poor sportsmanship and even violations of the IOC’s policy on sexual harassment and abuse in sport. “The omission of Andrew Gambina from the national team at the 2023 Small States of Europe Games should be noted that it was based on disciplinary reasons. During the men’s national championship final, Andrew Gambina showed an act of absolute misconduct and disrespect after refusing to continue the match unless the assistant referee was removed after disagreeing with the same decision of the referees. “Gambina’s bad attitude brought the game to a halt as he was determined not to go further and also sat on the table unless he got his way. Finally, to bring the match to a close, the tournament director removed the assistant referee and the match concluded with Gambina losing to national champion Gabriel Grixti. Such behavior is completely against the sporting principles expected of every national team athlete by the MOC.

The MOC also referred to recent events involving David Pace. “Following an agreement between SportMalta and the Malta Table Tennis Association in July 2021, regarding the use of NDSF funds for technical preparations ahead of the 2023 Small States of Europe Games, the MTTA Executive Committee voted six votes in favor and one vote against (David Pace) to opt for the recruitment of foreign players to represent Malta through the Passport by Merit Scheme, similar to what had already been done by a few other national sports federations. “Days later, Pace decided to accept this decision and presented four different resumes of Hungarian nationals to the MTTA Executive Committee to discuss their possible recruitment. In the end, these options were rejected because the final selection fell on other players.” “In response, Pace sent an unsigned letter of resignation on September 2 on behalf of himself and also on behalf of four other MTTA Executive Committee members. These resignations inevitably caused chaos within the MTTA to the detriment of all MTTA members who were left furious that the season did not begin in September as it does annually. It is clear that the interest of athletes has been completely rejected.”

What do you think of this decision?

