



COLLEGE PARK, MD —Maryland student-athletes baseball Matt Shaw , Nick Lorusso And Luke Sliger have each been named National All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association, the organization announced Friday. Matt Shaw was named a first-team squad, while Shlige earned second-team honors and Lorusso earned third-team honours. Shaw, the 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year, receives his third All-American selection after completing one of the best seasons in Terp history, batting .341 with 24 home runs, 90 hits and 69 RBIs. A first-team All-Big Ten selection in both 2022 and 2023, Shaw set Maryland’s all-time home run record, capping off his illustrious College Park career with 53 home runs past Paul Schager (1984–87). A native of Brimfield, Massachusetts, Shaw was previously named a First Team All-American by both Collegiate Baseball News and the National College Baseball Writers Association. Shaw was named the best shortstop in the nation on Wednesday, May 14, and was selected by the College Baseball Hall of Fame as the winner of the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award. A Buster Posey Award semifinalist, Shliger was a force as Maryland’s captain in 2023. The Danbury, Connecticut led the Terps with a .523 on-base percentage as he led the country in runs (93) and finished second in a walk (69). The 2023 All-Big Ten First Team roster became Maryland’s all-time leader in runs scored, passing Head Coach Matt Swope (1999-2002) who held the record with 181. A catalyst from the first position in the lineup, Shliger earns his second All-American honor in his junior season after being named a third-round selection by Collegiate Baseball News team . Lorusso, the nation’s leader in RBI with 105 in 2023, has been one of the most dangerous hitters in all of college baseball this season. The native of Monroe, Connecticut, Nick Lorusso posted one of the best individual seasons in Maryland baseball history as he led the team in hits (100), RBI (105), and batting average (.379). The 2023 All-Big Ten First Team winner holds the Maryland program record for single-game (8), single-season (105), and career (175) RBIs, doing so in just two years with the Terps. Lorusso’s 105 RBI is the highest for any Division I college baseball player since Billy Becher scored 118 for New Mexico State in 2003. Named the Big Ten Tournaments Most Outstanding Player, this is Lorusso’s third career All-American award, receiving recognition gets from Collegiate Baseball News and the NCBWA. Founded in 1945, the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) is the premier professional organization for amateur-level baseball coaches. – Terpenes –

