Chinese fan who hugged Messi during soccer match in Beijing has been arrested



Beijing

CNN

—



A Chinese football fan who stormed onto the pitch and hugged Lionel Messi during a friendly match between Australia and Argentina in Beijing on Thursday has been placed under administrative detention, according to police in the Chinese capital.

The fan, who is 18 years old and has been identified as Di by police, has also been banned from entering sporting venues as a spectator for similar matches for 12 months.

Beijing police did not specify how long Di would remain in detention, but said the fan has apologized for this behavior and has accepted his sentence.

Videos that went viral on Chinese social media show the young fan jumping from the stands before sprinting towards Messi, who like him is wearing the number 10 shirt and gives him a hug. The clips show Messi, who initially appears shaken, stretching out his arms and hugging the fan back.

As the crowd cheered, three guards gave chase, the first falling over as the young fan evaded his grasp. The fan then raised his hands as he gave the other two guards and Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez a high five. It was only after the fan finally tripped himself that security finally caught up with him and brought him back to the stands, where he was greeted like a hero.

For many onlookers, the brief interlude was one of the most entertaining moments of an event that has attracted widespread interest across China since 35-year-old Messi arrived in Beijing on Saturday.

On Chinese social media, many users, whether football fans or not, celebrated the sprint of young fans across the field as a liberating moment.

For some, his daring flight through security lines has become a symbol of freedom and youthful vitality in a society still reeling from the trauma of three years of Covid restrictions and feeling the pressure of a slowing economy.

This kind of running is exactly what is missing from the increasingly disconsolate souls of the Chinese people, reads the headline of a widely circulated commentary on WeChat, which was later censored.

But even before the fan antics, interest in the event was skyrocketing.

Tickets for the match at the 68,000-capacity Workers Stadium, costing up to $4,800 yuan ($670), sold out in 20 minutes, according to Chinese state media Global Times, while touts advertised online for several times their face value.

Messi and his teammates were temporarily detained at their Beijing hotel this weekend after large numbers of fans gathered outside, Chinese state media reported.

Interest was so great that local police warned the public to be wary of scammers trying to sell counterfeit tickets or false opportunities to meet the superstar.

Several unofficial social media accounts claimed to be offering VIP stadium passes, front-row seats and autographed jerseys, often at vastly inflated prices, while a viral and false ad claimed to be offering dinner options with Messi for 300,000 yuan ($42,000) per person .

Beijing’s public security bureau debunked the ad on its official Weibo account, joking: “If you can be scammed for 300,000 yuan, our police will raise a glass to you.”

On the field, Argentina eventually triumphed 2-0, although the game will perhaps be remembered most for other reasons.

In a series of clips posted online after the match, the fan, who claimed to be under the age of 18, apologized to his hero for his bad behavior.

Messi, I’m sorry. I’m really sorry to meet you this way. I really wanted your autograph, but they were after me, so I didn’t ask for it, he said.

But he was less apologetic to the guards he left behind in his wake.

I also hope to use my negative argument to tell the security personnel that your security work is not skilled and has given me such an opportunity, he said, urging the authorities to step up their game before the Chinese capital takes its next international sporting event.

A Chinese state media outlet chimed in, saying in an editorial that while the fans’ passion was understandable, it did not condone his behavior, adding that it would disrupt matches and endanger safety.

Argentina will then travel to Jakarta for a friendly against Indonesia on June 19.