History is being made for our Hockey ID athletes: European Hockey Federation





Starting June 18, for the first time in the history of Special Olympics Hockey for people with intellectual disabilities, known as Hockey ID, will be played as a demonstration sport at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. The SO World Games, which begin tomorrow, June 17, and run through June 25, will welcome more than 7,000 athletes from 26 summer sports from 190 delegations. Hockey ID was chosen as a demonstration sport as one of two sports from a pool of ten sports, with a key factor for the inclusion of Hockey IDs being the willingness of the FIH, the EHF and other national hockey associations to work. in conjunction with the Special Olympics. The Hockey ID games take place from June 18 to June 24 and feature 13 mixed teams representing 4 continental hockey federations. Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Czech Republic, Egypt, France, Great Britain, Germany, Netherlands, Pakistan, Paraguay and Spain all have teams of 10 players present at the matches, with hosts Germany being represented by two teams. Games are played in a 6-a-side format, on half-size hockey fields, with each game consisting of two 15-minute halves. Each team will field 6 players at a time with 4 additional players available for redemption. Belgium, Spain, Great Britain, Egypt, Netherlands, Pakistan and Germany (team 1) are seeded in Pool A, while Paraguay, Czech Republic, France, Chile, Bulgaria and Germany (team 2) are seeded in Pool B From 18 to the preliminary rounds will be played on 22 June, followed by the knockout rounds on 22 and 23 June. The final and award ceremony is scheduled for June 24. Norman Hughes, the project leader of FIH Hockey ID and the driving force behind the inclusion of Hockey ID in the games, said ahead of the games: To have 13 teams representing 4 continents in the first-ever edition of Hockey ID to be played on the Special Olympics is a very proud moment for our sport and demonstrates the global interest in promoting inclusion. Our goal is to use the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 as a tool to inspire more countries to develop and grow Hockey ID. We are extremely pleased that as a result of the Erasmus+ EU project “Love is All” we are involved in, Bulgaria is fielding its very first HockeyID team – what a start for these athletes!!!!

