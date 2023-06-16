Example | Homestand continues as Revs aim for back-to-back wins against Orlando City





MLS regular season | Contest #18

New England Revolution v Orlando City SC

Saturday June 17 | 19:30 Dutch time

Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Mass. Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

– English talent: Steve Cangialosi (play-by-play), Danny Higginbotham (analyst)

– Spanish talent: Bruno Vain (play-by-play), Andres Agulla (analyst)

Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub (English), 1260 AM Nossa Radio (Portuguese)

– English talent: Brad Feldman (play-by-play), Clyde Simms (analyst)

O Call also available to sync on MLS Season Pass Click here for a guide on synchronizing the home call with Brad Feldman and Clyde Simms on MLS Season Pass

CURRENT FORM New England Revolution

4th in Eastern Conference (8-3-6, 30 pts.)

Latest result | 3-1 win vs. Inter Miami CF Carles Gil put in another virtuoso performance with one goal and two assists to propel the Revs to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami CF last weekend, breaking New England’s five-game winless run in the process. Matt Polster and Bobby Wood were also on the board, as the Revs went undefeated at Foxborough (5-0-3), one of only three teams in the league yet to lose at home. Now on a modest four-game undefeated streak (1-0-3) and just two points behind second-place Nashville SC at the midway point of the 2023 season, the Revs will continue their Saturday night three-game homestand against Orlando before Toronto FC next weekend. welcome to Gillette Stadium. Orlando City SC

7th in Eastern Conference (7-4-5, 26 pts.)

Latest result | 2-0 win vs. Colorado Rapids Orlando bounced back from a somewhat sluggish start and moved up the Eastern Conference standings quickly in recent weeks. They went undefeated in their last six games (3-0-3) and were tied for seventh in the East as they reached the halfway point of the season on Saturday night. Oscar Parejas’ side were the league’s top road side for the first half of the year, going 4-1-2 in their travels. Much of Orlando’s recent success has been down to a solid defense as their 17 goals conceded rank fifth in all of MLS. They will arrive at Foxborough on back-to-back clean sheet victories, conceding just three goals in total in their last five games. MAIN PLAYERS Revolution goaltender Earl Edwards Jr.

International absences will be a major storyline on Saturday night, particularly for the Revs with star goalkeeper Djordje Petrovi currently with Serbia for a few games. That will likely leave goalkeeping duties to veteran backup Earl Edwards Jr., who has sat on the bench for 16 of Revolutions’ 17 regular season games and who started both US Open Cup games. Edward Jr. made four league starts in early 2022 and played in both legs of the Concacaf Champions League meeting with Pumas UNAM last March, while also starting six times with Orlando during a four-year spell with the Florida club from 2015-18. Orlando defender Robin Jansson

Swedish centre-back Robin Jansson is one of only four players on Orlando’s roster to appear in each of the first 16 games, and the 31-year-old has played the most minutes (1,350) alongside goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. He could prove particularly valuable on Saturday night as the visitors have to deal with their own absences, particularly Jansson’s typical central defensive partner, Antonio Carlos, who was unavailable due to accumulating yellow cards. While Orlando only conceded eight goals in total in their first seven away games, they will be visiting a Revolution side who have scored 18 goals in eight home games, including more than three goals on four separate occasions. STATUS REPORT Revolution

The Revs list eight players as unavailable for Saturday night visits from Orlando. Dylan Borrero (ACL surgery), Nacho Gil (right leg), Henry Kessler (hamstring surgery), Maciel (left Achilles tendon) and Tommy McNamara (left leg) all remain out with injuries, while the trio of Christian Makoun (Venezuela), Djordje Petrovi ( Serbia) and Damian Rivera (Costa Rica Under-23) are currently on international duty. Jozy Altidore, meanwhile, is no longer at the club as the Revolution released the veteran striker on Thursday afternoon, making their only buyout against his salary budget. On the mend, both Noel Buck and Brandon Bye have returned to training, and Bruce Arena said he expects both to be available Saturday night, assuming they don’t experience any setbacks late in the week. Gustavo Bou, meanwhile, was back in the starting eleven for last weekend’s win over Inter Miami for the first time since early April. Orlando

The visitors will also be without eight players on Saturday night due to a mix of injuries, international obligations and suspensions. The quartet of Wilder Cartagena (Peru), Pedro Gallese (Peru), Wilfredo Rivera (Puerto Rico) and Facundo Torres (Uruguay) are all on international duty, while starting defenders Antonio Carlos and Kyle Smith are both suspended for yellow cards. . In addition, both Adam Grinwis (concussion protocol) and Abdi Salim (left knee) are sidelined with injuries. Striker Gastn Gonzlez (right thigh), who has made two assists in 12 appearances, is considered questionable. WHAT THEY SAY New England Revolution athletic director and head coach Bruce Arena

It’s an important game for us, our second home game in a row, and we think it’s important to get three points at home. So that’s definitely going to be our goal. We face a team [Orlando City SC] that has had a good run in recent months with some very good offensive players so we should be ready to play a good game. New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell

I think all the goalkeepers we have are good and can leave. Everyone played well, and of course if you are Djordje’s backup [Petrovi], I’m sure you learn a lot of things he does. But count [Edwards Jr.] has been in this league for a while, so we have our full confidence and commitment behind him, and he’ll make the saves he’s made and we can take the win.

