Sports
Alabama, Penn State Highlights College Football Top DB Chambers Entering 2023 Season
Illinois proved last season how an elite group of defensive backs can set the tone for an entire team. The Fighting Illini enjoyed their best season since 2007 on the back of a secondary that grabbed 24 passes en route to an 8-5 season. In terms of national competitors, Michigan only allowed 5.94 yards per pass attempt nationally and used that stingy pass defense to win the Big Ten title and reach the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State and TCU each allowed more than seven yards per pass attempt, and while they made up in other areas in reaching the CFP, they needed better play from their secondary players. The team that did win the national championship, Georgia, wasn’t as elite in the secondary as it was during the 2021 title season, but the Bulldogs were still stingy. They ranked No. 22 nationally at 6.45 yards per attempt allowed and finished 15th nationally in pass efficiency defense.
In an era where offenses like to tear opponents apart and throw the football around, it’s common for defenses to respond by putting five or even six defensive backs on the field at a time. That requires programs to place an inordinate emphasis on recruiting and developing cornerbacks and safeties.
As the 2023 season approaches, some of the best defensive backrooms in the country are a predictable reflection of those who shone last season. However, others like Pitt and Toledo get commendations here amid excellent retention and roster development in the transfer portal era. So which DB rooms are best? Let’s break them down.
Penn State was ranked No. 2 nationally in pass efficiency defense last season and No. 5 in yards allowed per attempt. Although the Nittany Lions say goodbye to NFL draft selections Joey Porter Jr. in the corner and Ji’Ayir Brown safe, they return star cornerback Kalen King. King faces Johnny Dixon, who deflected 10 passes last season and intercepted two. Veterans Jaylen Reed and Keaton Ellis are veteran safety anchors, and second-year defense coordinator Manny Diaz is one of the best in the business.
Star cornerback Riley Moss is on his way to the NFL, but the Hawkeyes will be stingy again as usual. Cooper DeJean is back in the corner after a breakout season with five interceptions — including three returned for touchdowns — last year. Fellow corner Jermari Harris missed last season due to injury, but if he can regain the form he enjoyed in 2021 when he grabbed four passes, the Hawkeyes will be nasty at position. Former five-star safety candidate Xavier Nwankpa could also be considered for a breakthrough in Iowa’s second season.
3.Michigan
The fact that converted wide receiver Amorion Walker is in the mix for a starting cornerback spot is of some concern as the Wolverines part ways with second-round NFL Draft pick DJ Turner at the position. Otherwise, this group has nothing to worry about after ranking No. 5 in passing efficiency defense and sixth in yards allowed per attempt during the 2022 season. Former 247Sports Composite five-star prospect Will Johnson has a cornerback spot and could be a star after intercepting three passes like a true freshman. At the back, safety Rod Moore is ready for a big season after earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention and intercepting four passes.
4. Georgia
Georgia replaces NFL Draft picks Kelee Ringo in corner and Christopher Smith in safety, but is well equipped to withstand their departure. Former five-star candidate Malaki Starks will anchor the unit from his safe place after an excellent freshman season, and Kamari Lassiter is poised to become one of the SEC’s top corners. A pair of former five stars in Daylen Everette and Nyland Green compete for Ringo’s vacant corner spot. Javon Bullard should keep the strong safety position after a solid sophomore season, and fifth-year senior Tykee Smith is back in the mix at the star position.
Placing Alabama in the top five takes confidence in freshman Caleb Downs, but the former five-star contender was the No. 1 ranked safety in the recruiting class of 2023 for a reason, earning rave reviews in the spring. He will team up with cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, an expected first round pick in 2024, to give the Crimson Tide one of the most talented 1-2 cornerback safety punches in the country. Other projected starters like cornerback Terrion Arnold and safety Malachi Moore have plenty of experience, and coach Nick Saban is known for drawing greatness out of his secondary players.
Honorable Mention
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/alabama-penn-state-highlight-best-college-football-db-rooms-entering-2023-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Exploring dark matter through a first Australian artistic and scientific collaboration with Arts at CERN
- Alabama, Penn State Highlights College Football Top DB Chambers Entering 2023 Season
- Valentino returns to Milan Fashion Week with a floral menswear show
- Tech Announces Commitment to Modernize Red Raider Club
- 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits France
- Bill Gates meets Chinese President Xi Jinping during a visit to China
- Trump continues to make statements that can and will be used against him
- UK Weather: Warning Issued for Thunderstorms in Parts of England and Wales | british news
- Eva Longoria Reveals Hollywood Executive’s Most Misogynistic Rating
- Stock market today: Wall Street is rising and looking to extend its winning streak
- Google Domains is another useful service for sharpening your focus
- Obama responds to Senator Tim Scott’s comments about race in America