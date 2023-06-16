Alabama, Penn State Highlights College Football Top DB Chambers Entering 2023 Season

Illinois proved last season how an elite group of defensive backs can set the tone for an entire team. The Fighting Illini enjoyed their best season since 2007 on the back of a secondary that grabbed 24 passes en route to an 8-5 season. In terms of national competitors, Michigan only allowed 5.94 yards per pass attempt nationally and used that stingy pass defense to win the Big Ten title and reach the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State and TCU each allowed more than seven yards per pass attempt, and while they made up in other areas in reaching the CFP, they needed better play from their secondary players. The team that did win the national championship, Georgia, wasn’t as elite in the secondary as it was during the 2021 title season, but the Bulldogs were still stingy. They ranked No. 22 nationally at 6.45 yards per attempt allowed and finished 15th nationally in pass efficiency defense.

In an era where offenses like to tear opponents apart and throw the football around, it’s common for defenses to respond by putting five or even six defensive backs on the field at a time. That requires programs to place an inordinate emphasis on recruiting and developing cornerbacks and safeties.

As the 2023 season approaches, some of the best defensive backrooms in the country are a predictable reflection of those who shone last season. However, others like Pitt and Toledo get commendations here amid excellent retention and roster development in the transfer portal era. So which DB rooms are best? Let’s break them down.

Penn State was ranked No. 2 nationally in pass efficiency defense last season and No. 5 in yards allowed per attempt. Although the Nittany Lions say goodbye to NFL draft selections Joey Porter Jr. in the corner and Ji’Ayir Brown safe, they return star cornerback Kalen King. King faces Johnny Dixon, who deflected 10 passes last season and intercepted two. Veterans Jaylen Reed and Keaton Ellis are veteran safety anchors, and second-year defense coordinator Manny Diaz is one of the best in the business.

Star cornerback Riley Moss is on his way to the NFL, but the Hawkeyes will be stingy again as usual. Cooper DeJean is back in the corner after a breakout season with five interceptions — including three returned for touchdowns — last year. Fellow corner Jermari Harris missed last season due to injury, but if he can regain the form he enjoyed in 2021 when he grabbed four passes, the Hawkeyes will be nasty at position. Former five-star safety candidate Xavier Nwankpa could also be considered for a breakthrough in Iowa’s second season.

3.Michigan

The fact that converted wide receiver Amorion Walker is in the mix for a starting cornerback spot is of some concern as the Wolverines part ways with second-round NFL Draft pick DJ Turner at the position. Otherwise, this group has nothing to worry about after ranking No. 5 in passing efficiency defense and sixth in yards allowed per attempt during the 2022 season. Former 247Sports Composite five-star prospect Will Johnson has a cornerback spot and could be a star after intercepting three passes like a true freshman. At the back, safety Rod Moore is ready for a big season after earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention and intercepting four passes.

4. Georgia

Georgia replaces NFL Draft picks Kelee Ringo in corner and Christopher Smith in safety, but is well equipped to withstand their departure. Former five-star candidate Malaki Starks will anchor the unit from his safe place after an excellent freshman season, and Kamari Lassiter is poised to become one of the SEC’s top corners. A pair of former five stars in Daylen Everette and Nyland Green compete for Ringo’s vacant corner spot. Javon Bullard should keep the strong safety position after a solid sophomore season, and fifth-year senior Tykee Smith is back in the mix at the star position.

Placing Alabama in the top five takes confidence in freshman Caleb Downs, but the former five-star contender was the No. 1 ranked safety in the recruiting class of 2023 for a reason, earning rave reviews in the spring. He will team up with cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, an expected first round pick in 2024, to give the Crimson Tide one of the most talented 1-2 cornerback safety punches in the country. Other projected starters like cornerback Terrion Arnold and safety Malachi Moore have plenty of experience, and coach Nick Saban is known for drawing greatness out of his secondary players.

Honorable Mention