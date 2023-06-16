Table tennis star Derek Abrefa donates equipment to sports foundations in Ghana





Derek Abrefa, Ghana’s number 1 table tennis player, has presented equipment to some communities in Accra to motivate and encourage the children and youth to enjoy the game. Communities that have benefited include La Dadekotopong, Nungua, Osu and Mamprobi, with some schools also getting their fair share of equipment. They are La Wireless 6 JHS and La Wireless 7 JHS. The items include 400 pieces of advanced training balls, 30 pieces of rackets for beginners, 30 pieces of table tennis shirts and tracksuits, 4 pieces of single bat cases, canvases, 13 portable nets, electronic and manual scoreboards and 10 pieces of socks. Some of the beneficiary foundations that received the support include Rising star Sport Foundation, La Dadekotopong, Lartei TT Club, La Wireless 6 and La Wireless 7 primary and JHS, Pot Sports TT Club and some young talents who needed equipment support. The items arrived from the UK last Friday and were distributed on Monday. The donation was handed over by his personal assistant (PA), who is his inspiration, Jennifer Zoglo The items were received by Rising Star Sports Foundation head coach, Enock Otu, who distributed them to the various sports foundations According to Abrefa, the donation is part of his five-year plan ‘Give Back To Society’ aimed at supporting young talents. The seven-time winner of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) said he is preparing steadily for the 13th African Games. He instructed all members of the national team to train hard so that they would win more medals. “My ultimate thanks goes to Almighty God for making this dream a reality. I would like to thank my supportive table tennis buddy, Sam Mabey from Table Tennis England, eBaTT Table tennis Club UK for supporting my club with the items, I would also like to thank the CEO of Asoba Foundation, Nathaniel Somuah, Ishmael Amarh from NK Foundation for their guidance and ensuring that all items arrive safely in Ghana,” he said. Abrefa, also known as the Grand Master, said his plan is to extend support to many local communities in Ghana, especially the underserved areas where many talents are dying due to lack of support. Send your news stories to [email protected]

