Wielonski named alternate for USAV Women’s Collegiate National Team





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – – Ball State junior setter Megan Wielonski was one of 32 student-athletes named to the 2023 Women’s Collegiate National Team as part of USA Volleyball’s National Team Development Program. Wielonski, the reigning Mid-American Conference Setter of the Year and a two-time First Team All-MAC selection, was one of six setters selected by the program and is currently an alternate on the 20-woman roster. The Collegiate Team will train with the US Women’s National Team June 18-24 in Anaheim, California, in preparation for the final heat of the Volleyball Nations League. In her first two seasons at Ball State, Wielonski helped lead the Cardinals to consecutive NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship appearances, including a free berth this past season. She was part of two MAC Regular Season championship teams and the 2021 MAC Volleyball Tournament championship program. Wielonski finished the 2022 campaign ranked fourth nationally with 1,359 assists, while her average of 10.79 assists per set was 19th among all NCAA Division I setters. She helped Ball State rank 43rd nationally with a .250 attack percentage, while also putting up 46 service aces to rank 55th in the nation. The impact of the four-time 2022 MAC West Division Setter of the Week wasn’t just felt on offense, as she finished second in the roster with 391 total points for an average of 3.10 points per set. Wielonski amassed 21 assist/dig double-doubles this year, including registering 28 assists and 10 digs in BSU’s NCAA First Round matchup at No. 16 Marquette. Wielonski earned AVCA All-Midwest Region Honorable Mention honors for her play over the course of the 2022 season. 2023 U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team roster

Name (Position, Height, Birth Year, Residence, University, USAV Region) Anita Anwusi (MB, 6-3, 2001, Houston, Texas, LSU, Lone Star)

Lauren Briseño (L, 5-7, 2003, San Antonio, Texas, Baylor, Lone Star)

Meg Brown (MB, 6-3, 2002, Santa Ana, California, Pepperdine, Southern California)

Mimi Colyer (OH, 6-3, 2004, Lincoln, California, University of Oregon, Northern California)

Anna Dixon (Opp, 6-2, 2000, Louisburg, Kan., University of Florida, Heart of America)

Anna Dodson (MB, 6-5, 2001, Fort Collins, Colo., UCLA, Rocky Mountain)

Skylar Fields (OH, 6-2, 2001, Missouri City, Texas, University of Southern California, Lone Star)

Sophie Fischer (MB, 6-4, 2001, Fort Mill, SC, University of Georgia, Palmetto)

Morgan Geddes (OH, 6-2, 2002, Grove City, Ohio, Indiana Univ., Ohio Valley)

Kate Georgiades (L, 5-9, 2002, College Station, Texas, Houston, Lone Star)

Emma Grome (S, 5-9, 2002, Loveland, Ohio, University of Kentucky, Ohio Valley)

Camryn Haworth (S, 5-9, 2003, Fishers, Ind., Indiana University, Hoosier)

Jordan Iliff (Opp, 6-2, 2002, Saint Louis, Mo., University of Missouri, Gateway)

Lauren Jardine (OH, 6-2, 2002, Highland, Utah, University of Utah, Intermountain)

Janice Leao (MB, 6-3, 2001, New Bedford, Massachusetts, University of Miami, New England)

Erin Livingston (OH, 6-2, 2000, Provo, Utah, BYU, Intermountain)

Caroline Meuth (OH, 6-0, 2001, San Antonio, Texas, Texas A&M, Lone Star)

Kate Prior (Opp, 6-4, 2004, Henderson, Nev., BYU, Southern California)

Lexi Rodriguez (L, 5-5, 2003, Sterling, Illinois, University of Nebraska, Great Lakes)

Alexis Stucky (S, 6-2, 2004, Laramie, Wyo., University of Florida, Rocky Mountain) Head coach:Michelle Chatman Smith

Assistant Coach:Danielle Scott

Assistant Coach:Tayyiba Haneef Park

Assistant Coach:Heather Olmstead

Performance Analyst:Shea Decker-Jacoby

ATC:Cheryl Bueno

Team Leader:Nicole Segura Alternates Olivia Bennett (L, 5-4, 2004, Lexington, Ky., University of San Diego, Pioneer)

Leyla Blackwell (MB, 6-4, 2002, La Jolla, California, University of San Diego, Southern California)

Averi Carlson (S, 5-11, 2003, Allen, Texas, Baylor, North Texas)

Grace Chillingworth (OH, 6-2, 2003, Santa Ana, California, Pepperdine, Southern California)

Morgahn Fingall (Opp, 6-1, 2001, Tyndall AFB, Fla., University of Tennessee, Florida)

Sam Hastings (L, 5-8, 2002, Frisco, Texas, Loyola Marymount, North Texas)

Emily Hellmuth (OH, 6-3, 2003, Dallas, Texas, Pepperdine, North Texas)

Kennedy Martin (Opp, 6-6, 2005, Fort Mill, SC, University of Florida, Palmetto)

Whitney McEwan (MB, 6-3, 2000, Orem, Utah, BYU, Intermountain)

Ashley Mullen (S, 5-11, 2004, Kansas City, Mo., UCLA, Heart of America)

Kaley Rammelsberg (MB, 6-3, 2000, Woosterville, Ohio, Indiana University, Ohio Valley)

Megan Wielonski (S, 5-10, 2003, Mason, Ohio, Ball State, Ohio Valley)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ballstatesports.com/news/2023/6/16/WVB_WielonskiUSAV.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos