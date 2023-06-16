The Ashes cricket, day one: Australia get a taste of Bazball in first Test against England at Edgbaston

England demonstrated its Bazball confidence – the attacking brand of cricket made famous by Kiwi batsman-turned-coach Brendon McCullum – by declaring at 393-8 against Australia after Joe Root’s 30th test century on the opening day of the Ashes series.

In the four overs, England gave themselves for a probing bowl, Australia went to 14 without loss on stumps and opener David Warner outlasted his nemesis Stuart Broad, who opened the attack.

Warner was 8 not out and Usman Khawaja at 4.

Root reached his fourth Ashes-ton with a single against spinner Nathan Lyon to the delight of the rowdy Edgbaston crowd.

Root finished on 118 not out, including two sixes against Lyon in the final before England captain Ben Stokes’ unorthodox statement.

Root and tailender Ollie Robinson, 17 not out, were comfortable enough to take England past 400, although Australia would receive the new ball after two more overs.

Jonny Bairstow scored a 78-ball 78 and opener Zak Crawley hit 61 as England raced by over five runs and over to successfully pass the toughest test yet in its year-old Bazball era.

Lyon also enjoyed a successful day, taking 4-149 from his 29 overs in warm and sunny conditions on a batting-friendly pitch to extend his overall Test total to 491.

Three entertaining sessions saw Australia emerge top before England rallied each time with key partnerships including 70 runs for the second wicket from Crawley and Ollie Pope, and 121 runs between Root and Bairstow to take England from 176-5 to 297-6 .

Zak Crawley is fired by Scott Boland. Australia trail England with 379 runs after the first day of the first Ashes test. Photo/Getty Images

It still looks like a balanced game with Australia trailing 379 runs but with the top three ranked test hitters in Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head.

England were 124-3 at lunch with 54 singles against a defensive field and 12 fours and 240-5 at tea.

The strangest dismissal of the day ended another useful partnership for England, this time 51 runs for the fourth wicket between Root and Harry Brook (32).

Brook doesn’t want to see his firing repeated, not the first time he watched.

Lyon bowled Brook as the batter’s thigh guard sent the ball looping into the air and disappearing from his sight before falling close behind him and spinning back onto the stumps. Brook could only grin before walking away.

Australia have not won an Ashes series in England since 2001, but entered the match as the newly crowned World Test champions after beating India on Monday.

It beat England 4-0 in the final Ashes series in 2021-22, meaning Australia need only draw the best-of-five match to keep the famous urn of crickets.

A minute’s silence before the match paid tribute to the victims of a knife and van attack in Nottingham, England, including two cricket-loving students.

How it happened – day one

So the ashes…Bazball. These are new concepts to me. What are they about again?

The Ashes, the most famous Test cricket series of all, is back and the five matches between England and Australia could be the wildest since the first was played in 1882.

Under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England have gone all out and won 12 of their last 17 Tests. Always chasing a win, even at the risk of losing England, has not been beaten in a series over the past year. It is a remarkable turn of form for a national team who had won just one of their previous 17 Tests before the Stokes-McCullum partnership was formed.

It has reached the stage where the England players will chase fast runs and fast wickets or take on aggressive field placements whether playing a cricket minnow or the world champion.

In Australia they are tackling exactly that: testing the brand new world champion.

And the message from the Australians, who beat India in the final of the World Test Championship at the Oval on Sunday? Bring it on.

I said it initially when Bazball started that I’m intrigued to see how it goes against our bowlers, said Australian batsman Steve Smith. They’ve obviously done well against some other attacks, but they haven’t come up against us yet. It’s been exciting to watch, I’ve enjoyed watching the way they’ve played and the way they’ve turned things around over the last 12 months, but wait and see how it plays out against us.

Stokes, who has played a pivotal role in some of the most memorable matches in England’s cricket history, has insisted the English won’t back down just because they’re playing the best Test team in the world in the most storied Test series in cricket .

As captain, I’m not going to berate people at press conferences or in the media for trying to play a big chance, Stokes said in a column in The players stand.

And behind the scenes, you won’t get a hit from me or Brendon McCullum. The bottom line is that everyone fails at some point, so you might as well go and hit it however you want. That won’t change just because it’s the Ashes.

Indeed, Stokes said the Ashes is the best platform to demonstrate a style of play that he hopes will become commonplace in cricket, for his own good.

I really want boards around the world to get their heads around this, which they seem to be having a hard time doing, Stokes added. Instead of fighting it, we should embrace it. Yes, we may lose a few talented players along the way, but the best way to keep test cricket alive and at the top of the sport is to work harder to show players something that excites and inspires them.

England captain Ben Stokes. Photo / Photosport

From Friday night (NZT) at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham, known for its football-like atmosphere, the series is likely to be much closer than in the previous Ashes in 2021-22, when host Australia beat England 4-0.

Winning margins include nine wickets (First Test, Brisbane), 275 runs (Second Test, Adelaide), an innings and 14 runs (Third Test, Melbourne) and 146 runs (Fifth Test, Hobart).

England drew the Fourth Test in Sydney thanks to the bowlers holding on at 270-9 in the second innings, but it was a grim few months Down Under that led to a slew of dismissals in the coaching staff and above and, eventually, a change in approach that led to the respective appointments of McCullum and Stokes.

James Anderson, England’s most successful bowler, thinks it could be close.

Both teams are strong in all departments, said the 40-year-old pacesetter. I can’t really split the teams.

History

England and Australia first played each other in a Test match in 1877, but the name of the most famous match in cricket dates back to a mock newspaper obituary and cremation often thought to have been a bail for cricket after England returned home in 1882 lost to Australia.

A passionate rivalry between the nations and mostly benign taunts between supporters have kept the series relevant ever since, even at a time when test cricket is losing prominence to Twenty20 franchise tournaments.

The teasing is sure to start when England starts to win. After all, the country’s Royal Mail has released stamps celebrating the win in the 2005 Ashes series, which just so happened to have the same value needed to post a letter from England to Australia.

Australia gives their best with Queensland Police responding to England’s disastrous 11-3 start in the first test of the final Ashes series by launching an investigation into a group posing as a test batting order at the Gabba .

That match was Cummin’s first test as Australia captain. Since England lost that series, they need to win the upcoming series to regain the Ashes.

Details of the series

1st Test, Birmingham, June 16-20, from 10pm

2nd Test, Lords, 28th June – 2nd July from 10pm

3rd Test, Leeds, 6-10 July from 10pm

4th Test, Manchester, 19-23 July from 10pm

5th Test, The Oval, 27-31 July from 10pm

How to watch

The first test will take place on Spark Sport, which ends on June 30. Entrance is free. You just need to register an account. The remaining four tests are on TVNZ+ and Duke.

Team news

England

England’s exciting batting line-up has been bolstered by the return from injury of wicketkeeper batsman Jonny Bairstow, replacing Ben Foakes, and goes extremely deep since Moeen Ali has come out of retirement to cover injured spinner Jack Leach. However, the bowling department has problems. Leach’s absence is a huge blow as he has been England’s spinner of choice for some time, as have the injuries to fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Olly Stone. There are question marks over the fitness of fellow pacemakers Ollie Robinson and the tenacious Anderson. Stuart Broad is unlikely to play every Test at the age of 36 and doubts remain about Stoke’s ability to both bowl and bat given his recent ailments.

Australia

Meanwhile, Australia’s bowling resources could hardly be stronger, with Scott Boland, a revelation since his Test debut in the last Ashes series, adding to a stock of fast bowlers that includes captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Hazlewood should be fit for the start of the Ashes, despite a side injury he sustained in the Indian Premier League, but there may be no need to rush him back given Boland’s form. With Marnus Labuschagne and Smith, Australia has two of the top three hitters in the world test rankings and Travis Head seems to be able to play both Bazball and England. David Warner will hope to do better against Broad, who dismissed the left-handed opener seven times in 10 innings in the 2019 Ashes series.

Chances

First Test – England $2.43 Australia $2.22 Draw $4.40

Series Winner – England $2.55 Australia $1.83 Draw $7.25

Series Leading Scorer – Steve Smith $3.40, Marnus Labuschagne $5, Joe Root $5.50, Harry Brook $10, Ollie Pope $10, Travis Head $10.

Top wicket taker in series – Pat Cummins $5, Nathan Lyon $6.50, Ollie Robinson $6.50, Scott Boland $7.50, Stuart Broad $7.50, James Anderson $8.

– With AP