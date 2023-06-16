Valley’s Keeran signs with SSU tennis





Valley senior Adrian Keeran (sitting second from left) signed on this spring to continue her education and tennis career at Shawenee State University. Pictured: (LR, front): Jace Cox, Adrian Keeran, Jamie Scott, Brandon Lewis, Tana Conley, Aerith Arnett; (LR, back): Jeff Hamilton, Shana Cox, Jesika Lewis, Matt Wright, Christian Petry, Melanie Queen, Cydni Arnett, Frank Queen, Jeff Arnett. Jacob Smith | Daily Times LUCASVILLE – Valley senior Adrian Keeran will be chasing a dream when she signed for Shawnee State University’s women’s tennis program this spring. Keeran is a member of the Valley tennis team for three years and is also involved in other activities during high school. “I am so blessed and happy to say I have the opportunity to play women’s tennis with Shawnee. It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I started playing; if you had told me I would be here my freshman year I wouldn’t have believed you. I started working every summer with my teammates and coaches, just really thankful to everyone. She will play under head coach Jeff Hamilton as the Bears begin their fall games this fall — before their regular season events next spring. “Coach Hamilton has been very good at keeping in touch with me about my scores, my games – came to a few games to see me. He just said he thought I would fit in perfectly with the team. My athleticism, my speed to get to the ball. In the summer we plan to work together so that I can continue to improve my skills on a daily basis.” In addition to her time on the tennis courts, Keeran spent three years as a member of the Valley volleyball team, as well as a year on the court and cheerleading teams. “They made me the person I am today. I really enjoyed doing activities during school. My friendships that I’ve made with coaches, teammates, community people, they’ve really shaped me. Upon enrolling at SSU, Keeran plans to pursue a degree in dental hygiene. Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected]or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

