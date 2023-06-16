



Amsterdam has the world’s first waterless hockey pitch It turns out that even artificial grass needs water, but not this one In a category of firsts, the City of Amsterdam has announced that it now has the world’s first field hockey field that does not require water. The new artificial turf pitch is owned by local club MHC Weesp and was unveiled on Tuesday 13 June with a game played by former members of the national hockey team. The new pitch has been designed to be perfectly sustainable and contribute enormously to water conservation. It will also serve as a trial field for the city to decide whether to invest in placing such fields in other neighborhoods. It may come as a surprise to many that artificial grass needs to be watered at all. After all, there is no organic grass in it that needs moisture. However, it turns out that even synthetic green sports fields need to be sprayed with water for at least two reasons. On the one hand, when the weather is hot, splashing water cools the pitch. On the other hand, it makes hockey easier. New innovative design It is said that with classic artificial grass, the fibers become stiff when they are dry and the ball does not roll well. On the new, waterless field, the fibers are looped and players play on the side of the loops. The loops make water superfluous because the ball rolls just as well without moisture. The quality of the field therefore remains good, even without water. The new synthetic turf field meets all the requirements of the International Hockey Association (FIH). The body wants to get rid of the constant watering of hockey fields. The new field will thus become the standard for the international hockey world. In 2026 the Hockey World Cup will be played in the Netherlands and Belgium. The FIH is already considering the use of this type of new synthetic turf field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themayor.eu/en/a/view/amsterdam-boasts-first-waterless-hockey-field-in-the-world-11911 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos