Five BYU Football Players Who Could Be X-Factors in 2023

PROVO, Utah– For BYU football to exceed people’s low expectations on its way to the Big 12, X Factors will have to emerge.

Who could those players be for BYU this season?

Here are five players I think have the potential to have a bigger impact on the BYU season than people now expect.

Kedon Slovis, QB

It is quite easy to choose this one. In a few moments during his college career, Slovis has shown himself to be a quarterback who works entirely in conferences. But can he maintain that consistency for a full Power Five season?

The good thing for Slovis is that the coaching staff he signed for at BYU is still intact. It is the first time in his student career that this has happened.

USC had an offensive coordinator change before arriving on campus. The same thing happened to Pitt after Mark Whipple was pushed out and star WR Jordan Addison left soon after.

BYU made Slovis a top priority during the transfer portal cycle. In fact, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said Slovis was his number one transfer target in the 2023 cycle.

They grabbed their man, and during the jump ball he went for Roderick’s attack with ease. Slovis himself said BYU’s offense was easy for him to learn and that he and Roderick are on the same wavelength about how this offense should work.

On the upside, most projections currently have BYU around six wins. Maybe even a team that doesn’t qualify for a bowl game. If Slovis recaptures the highly efficient play he showed at USC, Slovis could lead BYU to eight wins this season.

You could argue that BYU’s entire season rests on Slovis’ arm.

Deion Smith, RB

Smith is an underrated addition to BYU’s backfield. He comes to Provo after four seasons in the Colorado Buffaloes program. He still has one year left.

Smith initially planned to be part of Coach Prime’s Colorado program. During Prime’s viral introductory speech to the CU team, Smith is in the front row. He told KSL Sports that Coach Prime’s messages inspired him and motivated him to become a better player.

Smith competed during spring training in Boulder, but opted to move on for another opportunity.

When healthy, Smith gives BYU a nice 1-2 punch into the backfield with projected starter Aidan Robbins. Robbins is seen as a potential First-Team All-Big 12 player, but there is always a need for depth in a running back position. Smith was the leading rusher for the Buffs last season and he brings an element to BYU’s backfield that they didn’t have prior to his arrival.

Jackson Bowers, TE

BYU has a need to identify a number two tight end after Isaac Rex. There’s no shortage of options with Ethan Erickson, Anthony Olsen and even Masen Wake. But the player with the highest ceiling and the potential to become the next star tight end is Jackson Bowers.

Bowers was a four-star recruit of Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona. He plays with an intensity and physicality that will be hard to keep him off the pitch.

If Bowers emerges, it could give BYU the luxury of having two tight end sets, which was not common last year after Dallin Holker’s sudden departure.

Keelan Marion, WR

Marion comes to BYU after beginning his collegiate career at UConn. He models his game after NFL superstar Jamarr Chase. If Marion is one-tenth the player that Chase is, BYU has a potential x-factor at wide receiver.

Marion was the leading receiver for the Huskies in 2021 and was well prepared to become the number 1 receiver in 2022 before suffering a neck injury.

The BYU receiver has three pass catchers who have earned the trust of coaches in Keanu Hill, Chase Roberts and Kody Epps, but a talent like Marion has the ability to push for playing time immediately. The biggest reason for that is because of Marion’s speed he brings to BYU’s attack.

Isaiah “Zay” Bagnah, EDGE

It is well documented that BYU did not have a pass rush in the Kalani Sitake era. Last year, BYU was near the bottom in pockets nationwide. They made it a priority in the transfer portal to bolster that area with the addition of transfer portal edge rusher Isaiah Bagnah from Boise State.

Bagnah has the measurable points of six feet, 235 pounds to be a force from the rim in a defensive scheme with Kelly Poppinga now coaching the defensive goals.

BYU returns Tyler Batty in the bull rusher spot, so he should draw a lot of attention, potentially freeing up Bagnah to be a playmaker on this defense.

