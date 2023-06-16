Eric Renshaw from Wombourne reached his sporting peak at the age of 92 with the national table tennis title





Eric Renshaw from Wolverhampton, who became national table tennis champion at the age of 92 It is now also the source of his best sporting achievement, aged 92. Renshaw, who lives in Wombourne, last week won the men’s over-90 singles title at the Veterans Table Tennis Society’s National Championships, held at Wolverhamptons Aldersley Stadium. I was second last year, so to take it one step further now makes me pretty proud, he said. I’ve had some great sporting achievements in the past, winning trophies in football and things like that. But this is the biggest. This is really top notch. Renshaw, on the books of Sheffield United as a youngster, modestly describes himself as a passable footballer, but in the age of maximum wages a career in engineering proved much more attractive. It was work that took him from his native Yorkshire to the Midlands in his early forties and where he first encountered table tennis after his retirement, at Stourbridge’s Crystal Leisure Centre. A guy who lived near me used to play and invited me over one day, he says. I found myself pretty good at it and I got really excited about it very quickly. What do I like about it? Simple, it keeps you young! There is a saying: table tennis can be a game for life. You can’t play football all your life, but if you’re fit, you can play table tennis all your life. That’s my motto. I like the competitive spirit and the fact that it keeps you going. It also engages your mind. It’s good for that, as well as your physical ability. It has also taken Renshaw to places he never expected. Two years ago he reached the semi-finals in the over-85 category at the European Championships in Budapest, while he also played in Florida. His biggest and most important impact has been much closer to home. Renshaw has been a member of the Wolverhamptons Woodfield Table Tennis Club since the 1990s and teaches weekly classes for the over 60s. He was also responsible, along with friend John Harvey, for establishing the club’s Special Olympics chapter, which focuses on children and adults with learning disabilities. More than two decades later, things are still going strong and Renshaw can be found there every Tuesday as a coach. It’s no surprise that his recent personal triumph has proved very popular. When I came in last Tuesday, they were all cheering, he says. I told them that coaching and playing with them helped me do it. We can have as many as 20 people at a session. We can set up six tables. We have national tournaments for the special Olympics. It is valuable to work with people. I really appreciate that work. Renshaw, as you might expect, has no plans to put down his bat. The Veterans Masters tournament, to be held in Aldersley later this year, is already in his sights. While trophies can be fun, nothing beats the simple joy of playing. Hopefully this can encourage other people who are doing well in life, though not as old as me, to start, he says. I highly recommend this as an excellent game to keep you going.

