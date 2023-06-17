Analyst concerned about huge potential Auburn football absenteeism





Fly War Eagle has been waiting to address the Jarquez Hunter situation – which reportedly resulted in several suspensions, though it’s unclear who was involved – but with Auburn football reporter Justin Hokanson calling it in The Round Table of On3it is now impossible to ignore the possible program-shifting consequences. Hokanson opened up the possibility that Hunter might miss games due to an explicit video of Hunter and others who have not been identified, poignantly suggesting “a lot” could change in the team’s 2023 season if it does. “So if he wasn’t available for a game or multiple games or whatever, if Auburn rolls in there and we’re not sure about him, that changes a lot,” Hokanson said. “I mean, Damari Alston is a sophomore with only a few courses as a true freshman. Brian Battie from South Florida is a talented kid, but he’s short. He’s an elusive speed back, (170 pounds), maybe. Jarquez Hunter’s Auburn football status will not be known for the next several months Hokanson gave a timeline for when can begin guessing Hunter’s status, implying that the Auburn Football Brain Trust won’t recognize it until they have to. “So we’ll wait a bit now and see,” Hokanson chimed in before saying, “You know, we’ll just wait and see if he’s free.” Let’s go to August 1 and see what the status is, if he’s practicing. When we get to that point and we start with fall camp and he’s not there, I think we start to say, ‘Okay, fall camp is starting and he’s not available?’ Now we have to consider whether he will be there for Game 1 or Game 2. Many details surrounding the video are so far unclear and not speculated about. However, the program seems in no hurry to reveal anything about it. That much is clear.

