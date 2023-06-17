Fruitport’s Sweet Named D3 All-State Team As Girls’ Tennis Postseason Awards





The weekend finals for baseball and softball mark the full end of the Michigan high school sports season, giving us a chance to look back at some of the spring’s top individual performers. After winning a regional singles title and winning a game at last month’s Division 3 state finals, Fruitports Grace Sweet was named to the division’s all-state team by the Michigans Tennis Coaches Association. The junior singles player lost just six games in three games en route to a second consecutive individual regional title and won the No. 2 singles title in 2022. It marks the second time in four years that a Fruitport player has won the D3 all-state achieved team Trinity Busscher was on the same list in 2019 and there was no spring season in 2020. Alison Blakeman made the honorable mention in 2021. She was also the only local involved in the state finals action this spring. She was also part of the OK Blues all-conference team alongside teammate Rachel Hines. Spring Lake placed three players on the Blues postseason roster as seniors Gabby Bush and Allie Peasley were named in addition to junior Rose Landry. The Lakers finished tied for second in the conference with Hamilton, while the Trojans finished their Blue season tied for sixth with Coopersville. Grand Haven sophomore Kendra Price was named to both the OK Reds all-conference team and an all-area team for her singles game, while the team of Lexie Wilton and Abbey Klumpel was named to the all-area first team, one of two doubles . teams to earn the credit. Wilton and Klumpel made it a second season in a row with a regional title in doubles, convincingly winning the No. 1 doubles after being seeded third. Klumpel and Alyssa Hatzel had won the same flight in 2022. The Buccaneers finished tied for fourth in the red alongside Hudsonville and went 3–4 in doubles before finishing fourth at the conference finals.

Keep an eye out for other sports’ postseason accolades in the coming weeks.

