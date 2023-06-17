England Statement Breaks Cricket World, Scores, Video, Reaction, Australia vs England, News, Updates

England haven’t played regular Test cricket for a while and they continued that with a wild opening day at Edgaston against Australia.

The Ashes opener had it all on day one as the homeland plundered the Aussie bowling attack to all parts of the ground.

But while their attacking style of play had the cricketing world eagerly watching every delivery, it was their decision late in the day that divided opinion.

With Joe Root in an ominous touch and Ollie Robinson swinging the willow on the other side, the score looked poised to go way north of 400.

Skipper Ben Stokes had other ideas as he waved them in and ended the first innings by a score of 8/393.

The statement came after just 78 overs, making it the earliest statement in the first innings of an Ashes Test in history.

It forced Australia to face four overs late in the day, with David Warner and Usman Khawaja surviving to leave the opening Test on the line.

Stoke’s decision to call off the innings early split the cricketing world down the middle.

It’s a bold decision (to declare), it’s a good decision, England’s Jonny Bairstow said on Sky Sports.

He added that the decision took him by surprise and caused a locker room fight.

We didn’t know about it, Bairstow said. I’m sure he’s had a few conversations with Brendon [McCullum] and the bowlers, but one of them was in the middle, so there couldn’t have been too many people who knew about it and I certainly didn’t.

It was a battle to get the tape on, the pads on and the rest. But when you’re not expecting something, sometimes that’s the best form of attack.

But speedy Aussie Josh Hazlewood said the visitors weren’t too surprised.

I think once Joe got to his hundred and they played a few shots I felt it was coming, that’s kind of how they play their cricket at the moment, said the 32-year-old sailor.

But the cricketing world was blown away by the decision.

England icon Sir Geoffrey Boycott wrote: Brave but now they have to make it work.

SEN producer John Donohoe wrote: Outrageous Declaration love it all!

England makes a game of it, they play the game at all costs. The Ashes is on, and it’s beautiful!

The English Bazball style was the only talk in the Ashes series and they showed their intent from the start when opener Zac Crawley crushed Pat Cummin’s very first throw to the boundary.

Well, that answers the first question, Ricky Ponting said in commentary for Channel 9. What an opportunity that was.

Despite England’s dominance with bat in hand, the key question that will remain until the first test is decided is; had England scored enough?

Late in the day, the CricViz analyst tweeted that the average lateral movement (seam + swing) of 0.89 degrees offered for the pace bowlers was the lowest recorded in England since records began in 2006.

Opening duo Khawaja (four not out) and Warner (eight not out) couldn’t have wished for a friendlier pitch to kick off their campaigns and Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne hope to bat all day as day two gets under way.

