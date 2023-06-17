Penn State Announces 2023 Women’s Volleyball Schedule





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State women’s volleyball announced the schedule for the 2023 season, its second year under head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley . The list includes 15 games against teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last year and seven games against teams that won a conference title. The Nittany Lions went 13-0 against non-conference opponents last season, including regular season wins over Stanford and Oregon and a pair of wins to open the NCAA Tournament. They have put together a non-conference schedule this year with six conference champions. Penn State opens the season in a matchup of two of volleyball’s traditional forces as the Lions take on Florida on August 25 at the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Amalie Arena, the site of the 2023 NCAA Volleyball Championship. The game is part of the Road 2 Tampa Bay Invitational. The Lions continue the next night in the event against Georgia Tech at USF’s Yuengling Center. The Yellowjackets have recorded five wins in the NCAA Tournament over the past three seasons. Rec Hall will host three conference champions for the Penn State Invitational on September 1-3. The Lions play against Conference USA champion Western Kentucky, Patriot League champion Colgate and Sun Belt champion James Madison on consecutive days during the event. That’s five straight 2022 NCAA Tournament qualifiers to open the Lions’ schedule. After a game at Temple on September 8, Penn State welcomes the task of heading out to play Louisville on September 10. The Cardinals are three-time defending champions in the ACC and played in last year’s National Championship Game. The non-conference portion of the schedule concludes with the Penn State Classic, where the Lions host UMBC and Seton Hall on September 15-17. The Retrievers are the three-time defending champions of America East. They fell to Penn State at Rec Hall in the opening round of last year’s NCAA tournament. Penn State’s Big Ten program begins in Rec Hall with a game against Rutgers on September 20. Other conference games at Rec Hall are against Indiana (Oct 6), Ohio State (Oct 7), Iowa (Oct 20), Purdue (Oct 22), Nebraska (Nov 3), Michigan (Nov 10), Wisconsin (11 Nov.), Michigan State (Nov. 17), and Northwestern (Nov. 18). The Lions head out to play Big Ten opponents Northwestern (Sept. 24), Illinois (Sept. 29), Minnesota (Sept. 30), Iowa (Oct. 13), Nebraska (Oct. 14), Michigan (Oct. 27), Michigan State (Oct 28), Purdue (Nov 5), Maryland (Nov 22), and Ohio State (Nov 24). Penn State is coming off a season that ended 26-8. The Lions finished the season ranked No. 11 after playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 42nd consecutive season.

