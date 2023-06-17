Hilary Knight excited about the future of professional hockey

Patience remains Hilary Knight’s key word on the highly anticipated bid from the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association to launch its own professional league.

I’m not worried yet. You know, I’m on the board, so I kind of get a behind-the-scenes look, one of USA Hockey’s most decorated and longest-serving players told The Associated Press this week.

The PWHPA, now a certified union, is negotiating with its corporate partners (Billie Jean King Enterprises and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter) to create a collective bargaining agreement.

I know people who aren’t necessarily in the mix say, ‘What’s going to happen next year? How is this going to work? It’s already mid-June. And I totally understand that, said Knight, who played with the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team from 2007 to 2012. “So I’m excited about this year. I think that’s all I can say.

Knight’s assessment follows a recent letter sent to its members by the PWHPA saying she is at the “finish line” of the negotiations with only a few details left to resolve, and has already begun exploring potential arenas. locations in both the US and Canada A person with direct knowledge of the letter confirmed its contents to The AP Friday on condition of anonymity as it was not made public.

What impresses Knight is how PWHPA members, a majority of them US and Canadian national team players, remain united in their vision to await negotiations, which began in March and were initially expected to conclude by the end of April.

In the meantime, having helped raise the profile and pay for women’s hockey, Knight won’t begrudge fellow players to cash in on the lucrative contracts offered by the rival Premier Hockey Federation. The seven-team PHF has doubled its salary cap to $1.5 million per team entering its ninth season.

Also true of the International Ice Hockey Federation’s First Female Player of the Year, Knight is not distracted by her belief that there is a better and more sustainable alternative to building the pro game for women.

I make this distinction. The more women we can get paid to do the sport they love, I think that’s great, Knight said.

What bothers me is the illusion of professionalism and what women’s hockey should be, and settle for what it is, right? And I think that’s the big difference: Let’s call it what it is, she said. For people who really want to change the game and make it professional and give hockey, especially women’s hockey, the legs it needs to really step up and move in the right direction and make it sustainable, there goes it’s about.

If that means the PWHPA loses key European national players initially, including Switzerland’s Alina Muller, Sweden’s Emma Soderberg and former Finnish goalkeeper and ex-PWHPA board member Noora Raty, all of whom signed with the PHF, then so be it .

It’s a personal decision. And would I like more European players not to sign or waiting for their different prospects? Yes, Knight said. But who am I to tell them what to do and what not to do?

A month before she turned 34, Knight’s perspective is the result of being a leader for players who realized the first glimpses of what women’s hockey can offer financially, starting with her sponsorship deal with Red Bull that dates back to 2015. She has also represented Nike, Bauer , Chipotle and Visa, and is now enjoying a budding broadcasting career with ESPN.

In 2017, Knight spearheaded the US players’ threat to boycott the 2017 World Championships on home soil, successfully achieving their bid for better pay and fairer treatment from USA Hockey.

She has also experienced the pitfalls, including having her salary cut in 2016 while playing for the National Women’s Hockey League (now the PHF) and the Canadian Women’s Hockey League collapsing financially in 2019.

Through those experiences, Knight aims to push the door open for the next generation of players from her peers and hockey.

What’s really interesting is seeing the shift. We had a group that finally felt empowered to make change, Knight said. And now this next generation feels none of those barriers. … They think it’s the norm.

Knight is in good spirits and seemingly worry-free having returned to the ice in St. Paul, Minnesota, after recovering from what she called an upper body injury.

On a personal note, she rides high on her IIHF honors after scoring three goals in a 6-3 victory over Canada in the World Championship finals to claim her ninth gold medal to tie an individual tournament record and 10th for the United States.

The Knights’ performance at the World Championships in April was rejuvenating. A big boost, to be fair to a player whose national team career started in 2007 and shows no sign of an end date.

Knight has maintained that she will keep playing until the game is no longer fun or until she begins to show signs of age.

So the bias of where I should be in my prime, for me, I don’t understand that because I come to the rink every day to get better, Knight said. Look how long this runway is for that.

