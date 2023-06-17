Sports
1st Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. Governors Cup Natl Table Tennis Tournament July 15-16
PhilBoxing. com
Sat 17 June 2023
THE first Reynaldo Tamayo Jr. The Governors Cup national table tennis tournament will be held July 15-16 at the City Mall in Koronadal City.
It is part of the 24th Tnalak Festival and the 57th anniversary of the foundation of South Cotabato Province.
It has eight categories Team Event, Mens Open, Women’s Open, 40 up Doubles, 13 and Under Boys, 13 and Under Girls, 10 and Under Boys and 10 and Under Girls.
The team events must consist of four players, at least two local or club players. He or she may be only one national senior or junior player and one player must also be a non-ranked national caliber player.
Each player can participate in a maximum of two events.
The team champion wins P25,000, while the second and third place finishers get P15,000 and P7,000 respectively. Trophies will also be awarded.
The prizes in the 40 up Doubles are P4,000 for champion, P3,000 for second and P1,500 for third, while in the Mens Open and Women’s Open are P3,000, P2,000 and P1,000 for the top three .
The other prices for the 13 and 10 below are P2,000, P1,000 and P500.
