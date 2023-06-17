Australia vs England, Joe Root century, first test day one, cricket scores, Edgbaston, video, news, highlights, statement

For months cricket fans have debated whether Bazball can be replicated in a high-pressure Ashes series against Australia’s world-class bowling attack.

Yes, you absolutely can.

Joe Root’s 30th Test century headlined an eventful first day of the series opener at Birmingham, with England declaring 8-393 after 78 chaotic overs at Edgbaston.

In response, Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja survived a nervous four-over passage of the game for stumps, with the visitors 0-14 on Friday.

Root held England’s innings together with an unbeaten 118, his first Test century against Australia since 2015, taking advantage of the lifeless pitch as the hosts scored by more than five runs per over.

The former England captain pulled off a series of reverse slopes and unorthodox sweeps during his attack, including seven boundaries and four sixes. He was supported by opener Zak Crawley and wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow, who both scored fifty.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon took four wickets, including the bizarre dismissal of Harry Brook, before a surprise statement from England captain Ben Stokes in the evening session.

ASHES MATCH CENTER: Edgbaston Test scorecard, statistics

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Pom’s Bazball approach dominates Day 1 | 04:17

Scott Boland retained his spot in Australia’s XI after his outstanding performance last week in the World Test Championship final against India that saw Mitchell Starc sidelined for the Ashes opener.

England opted to bat first after winning the coin toss, and Crawley got the Ashes going by batting the first pitch of the series through cover. The Edgbaston crowd erupted and Stokes watched stunned from the dugout.

However, an early breakthrough for Josh Hazlewood silenced the Birmingham crowd in the fourth over; England’s opener Ben Duckett batted wide on 12, with the lead passing to gloveman Alex Carey.

Get all the latest cricket news, highlights and analysis straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Apply now!

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Crawley laughs as outer edge missed! | 00:24

MORE NEWS

Talking points: Legends shocked by un-Australian trick; Stokes’ call defies Ashe’s history

Response: Cricket world in shock over England’s scandalous day one statement

Never many like this: Aussie legend stunned as Poms victim of freak wicket

Got us right: Marsh causes the hilarious Ashes mayhem amid the smoke and mirrors of Aussies

England kept the scoreboard ticking despite the early setback. Crawley looked good for the first hour, driving through the covers with authority on several occasions.

The 25-year-old almost scored a run-a-ball and brought up his fifty-run partnership with England vice-captain Ollie Pope with a stunning late cut from Boland.

The Victorian returned with an absolute Peach that jumped from a good length and flew on to Carey at head level, but UltraEdge suggested Australia had missed an outer edge. None of the Australians had appealed and Crawley grinned sheepishly after his postponement at 40.

The England opener began his half-century not long after, reaching the small milestone of 56 deliveries.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> ‘You can not do that!’ – Carrot drops jaws | 01:01

Australia’s DRS fortunes changed a few overs later when Lyon pinned Pope on the pads from around the wicket umpire Ahsan Raza initially shook his head, but Australia captain Pat Cummins revised the decision, with England’s number 3 going off for 31.

Boland returned to the offense and hit the last ball before lunch, removing Crawley with an absolute peach that jumped from a good length and tapped the right-hander’s thumb. Umpire Marais Erasmus somehow failed to see the deflection, but Crawley was sent off after another successful Australian review.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Boland removes Crawley in umpiring HOWLER | 00:54

Rising star Harry Brook immediately made his intent after the lunch break by cutting some elegant boundaries inside out over cover before Travis Head gave him an extra life on 24. The South Australian was slow to react after Brook’s lofted cut flew at him on deep point, diving forward with the ball bobbing out of his hands.

The missed opportunity denied Boland a second wicket and caused a roar of sarcastic cheers from the raucous Birmingham crowd. Heads afternoon only went from bad to worse after a sloppy misfield on the boundary rope gave England another four runs.

In the blink of an eye Brook and Root had put together a partnership of fifty runs in just 54 balls, once again turning the momentum in England’s favour.

But Brooks’ luck ran out in the 38th over and fell victim to Lyon in strange circumstances for 32. The ball slammed into Brooks’ thigh guard and flew into the air after some desperate catch calls from the Australians, the ball landing at his feet and bounced back into the stumps.

Stoke’s stay at the crease was brief, with the English captain fishing from stump against Hazlewood outside and passing a catch to Carey, away from a desperate review that failed to save him.

Hazlewood nailed England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to the pads the next delivery, prompting a rating for LBW, but Hawkeye suggested the ball may have evaded the leg stump.

The chaotic nature of the first day continued as Root and Bairstow formed a 121-run partnership for the sixth wicket in a counter-attack.

After the tea break, Root grabbed a reverse scoop from Boland who flew over a deep third man for the first six of the series. He repeated the extraordinary shot against Cummins later in the evening session.

Bairstow, playing his first Test knock since his horrific leg injury, reached fifty a few minutes later and needed just 58 balls to tick off the milestone.

Australia’s frustration grew as Bairstow’s perimeter against Hazlewood was put down behind the stumps by Carey, and the England wicket-keeper rubbed salt into the wounds by hitting the next delivery for four.

However, Carey redeemed himself next by pulling off a classy stumping at Lyon’s bowling, removing Bairstow for 78 (78).

It was really nice to be back there, to be honest, Bairstow said Sky Sports at stumps.

It took some time to just get my rhythm, just to get my hands and feet going. But I think if you come after a layoff like I did, it’s going to take some time.

When you’re ready, you try your best and when it’s there to hit, you try to whack it.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Cummins Ignores Smith’s Terrible DRS Plea | 00:53

Moeen Ali, who played his first Test since August 2021, was warmly applauded as he walked out to bat, and Cummins welcomed the return of the all-rounder by dropping a one-handed return opportunity early in his stroke.

The southpaw looted three boundaries in an entertaining cameo before Lyon cheated him in the air, stunned for 18 (17) after charging wildly through the crease. Meanwhile, Carey became the first Australian wicket-keeper to make two stumpings in the first innings of an Ashes Test since Bert Oldfield achieved the feat at Headingley in 1934.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was brought back into the attack and immediately knocked down England’s Nighthawk, with Stuart Broad taking off for 16.

Root passed triple figures with a delicate look at Lyon, kissing the badge on his helmet before saluting the adoring crowd. It was his fourth Test century against Australia and his first since 2015.

To the surprise of many, England declared their innings after Root smashed a pair of glorious sixes against Lyon, giving Australia 20 minutes to survive for stumps.

It was the earliest statement in Ashes history.

The Birmingham spectators were right behind Broad as he charged into Warner, but the veteran opener survived the probing spell despite some confusion with Khawaja between the wickets.

Khawaja and Warner, who have both struggled in England before, will look to clear the 379-point deficit when day two resumes on Saturday.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Stokes opts for comically bad review | 00:39

It was a good day. The crowds were great, Bairstow continued.

The guys are in good shape and really enjoying it, which is exactly what we talked about leading up to the game.

The guys are standing there with smiles on their faces. You see that at the start of the day, whether it’s in the warm-up or that first ball, and to the end.

MORE NEWS

Talking points: Legends shocked by un-Australian trick; Stokes’ call defies Ashe’s history

Response: Cricket world in shock over England’s scandalous day one statement

Never many like this: Aussie legend stunned as Poms victim of freak wicket

Got us right: Marsh causes the hilarious Ashes mayhem amid the smoke and mirrors of Aussies