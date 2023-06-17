Jaezen Lewis transfers from Alliance to Massillon Football





Offensive lineman Jaezen Lewis, who takes a strong interest in college football recruiting, transfers from Alliance High School to Massillon. Lewis confirmed the move in a message to the USA Today Network. He said it was a family decision to move to Massillon and that he “is looking to win a state chip (championship) with my team.” Lewis joins an offensive front from Massillon and returns three of last season’s five starters. Listed at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Lewis currently has seven FBS listings Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Eastern Michigan, UMass, Toledo, Kent State and Bowling Green. For Alliance, it leaves a big hole that needs to be filled this season. Lewis started all of 2022 at guard or tackle. He made the second-team All-Northeast Ohio Inland District as a sophomore. With the loss of Lewis, Alliance returns three of their five starters to the offensive line, along with highly recruited senior quarterback Brendan Zurbrugg. Brendan Zurbrugg gets first Big Ten football offer Zurbrugg received an offer from Northwestern late this week, the first Big Ten school to offer him and the second Power Five school to do so. Syracuse offered him last week. Zurbugg has more than a dozen offerings. The 6-3, 185-pound Zurbrugg completed 76% of his passes for 2,184 yards and 23 touchdowns last year. He added 804 yards rushing and 11 TDs. He also earned All-Ohio honors on the track as a hurdler. More Brendan Zurbrugg:College football recruiting: Alliance’s Brendan Zurbrugg gets his first Power Five offer Two Massillon Tigers receive first division I college football offers Two Massillon Tigers each received their first Division I scholarship offers, both from the Mid-American Conference. JaMeir Gamble was offered by Central Michigan on Wednesday and Toledo offered Tyler Hackenbracht. More Stark County Football:10 Greater Canton High School Football Players We Can’t Wait To See During The 2023 Season Both Gamble and Hackenbracht are in the Class of 2025 and are expected to start for the Tigers this season. “This offer was more motivation for me to work harder and go 110% every day,” Gamble told The USA Today Network. “It also helped boost my confidence to work harder and do little things better, because every little thing matters… The more work you do, the better the results.” The 5-10 180-pound Gamble is listed as an athlete by the college’s recruiting services. He has a speed of 4.38 in the 40. He played all 10 games last season. Hackenbracht could enter the base as free security after the departure of Deairre Pringle. Hackenbracht played two games last year. More Massillon Tigers football news:Football recruitment: Massillon’s Chase Bond announces commitment after official visit

