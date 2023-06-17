Two-time National Champion to host MPSF Championships





Key players return in search of Three-Pat

BERKELEY After coming back from four goals down in last year’s NCAA Championship to stage one of the most storied comebacks in the history of the sport, the California men’s water polo team is bringing back many key players for their challenging 2023 schedule , seeking a third consecutive national title game. After a remarkable year in which they finished with a 23-2 record with their highest winning percentage in 30 years, the Golden Bears will face their usual lineup of top-flight opponents. It includes eight schools that have completed the 2022 season and are in the top 15 nationally (Collegiate Water Polo Association) and, with the exception of Princeton, every team that competed last year’s NCAA Tournament. Cal kicks off the season on September 2 with the two-day Triton Invitational at UC San Diego. A week later, the Bears travel to play at USC (Sept. 9), where they will face the Trojans at the Spieker Aquatics Complex for the first time since last December, when they scored five unanswered goals in the final six minutes to win a . to steal for the second consecutive time. 13-12 national championship win. After playing in the MPSF Invitational from September 22-24, Cal has two weeks off before playing three games against teams that finished in the top four in the national rankings last year. During the Bears’ action-packed home opening weekend, they will host UCLA (Oct. 7) and USC (Oct. 8) on consecutive days. Both of Cal’s scheduled encounters with Stanford will air on the Pac-12 Networks, the first of which will be played at Stanford on October 14. The Bears close out the regular season at home against the Cardinal on November 11 before hosting the November 17-19 MPSF Championships. For the second year in a row, Cal brings back the most lead players from his NCAA-best 16th title run, led by two-time ACWPC Player of the Year and Cutino Award winner Nicholas Papanikolaou . ACWPC All-America First Team selection goalkeeper Adrian Weinberg and attacker Max Casabella will also be back, as will the third team honoree Robert Valera who scored the winning goal in last year’s title match. With their experienced roster of seasoned veterans and a proven winning culture already in place, the Bears set their sights on becoming the first-ever NCAA program to play three games for the third time. STAY INFORMED For more coverage of Cal men’s water polo, follow the Bears on Twitter (@CalWaterPolo) and Instagram (@calmwaterpolo).

