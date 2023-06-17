Poland 1-0 Germany: first reactions and observations





First reactions and observations There are no words in the tongues of men or Elves that can describe the horror of a system Germany has under Hansi Flick. The back three are like a Lovecraftian deity, corrupting the mind of all coaches who think it will bring them defensive stability. It is folly to expect anything other than pain and fear from such a system.

Thiaw looks AMAZING. The only German player who looked good today, except maybe Gosens. Finally a German who can defend? Incredible!

We finally saw Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala in the XI together for Germany and it was…not great. They were held back by the lack of a striker and the lack of good full-backs and the lack of good tactics and the position of the stars and the planets and the alignment of the cosmic energies and… okay maybe it’s time to stop making excuses now. Players have had some BAD performances lately.

Hansi Flick though his subs remain mind boggling. Replacing Gosens was a masterstroke, but knocking Kimmich out? WHY? It does not make any sense.

The wingback problem is Germany's Achilles heel. If that is not resolved, nothing will matter. Can't get enough of that game? (Seriously?) Well, we've got the post-game Pod for you. Join Samrin and Rayyan (Cyler) as they discuss Germany's three line-up, Niclas Fllkrug's exclusion from the XI, full-backs, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann, a World Cup look back and a host of other delights. Listen on Spotifyor via the player below: And while you're at it, please throw a vote our way for the Award for best club podcast 2023 at World SoccerTalk! As always, we appreciate all your support! Full-time: Germany loses 1-0 to Poland. 80 sub: Kimmich and Wirtz on their way to Goretzka and Brandt. 68 sub: Musiala and Henrichs leave for Fullkrug and Sane. 57 The VAR excludes a penalty cry for the Germans. 45 sub: Robin Gosens at half time for Jonas Hofmann. Think Kehrer's going to the other side? Peace: Germany loses again AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH. 30 goal. Poland made the 1-0 from a corner kick. 17 sub: Blaszczykowski is out and the whole stadium waved him goodbye. Kick-off: Were underway! One hour left until kick-off: We have setups! Germany is in a bit of a slump. While friendlies are hardly an indication of a team's true performance, Hansi Flick has done his job to get these guys in shape for Euro 2024. The draw to Ukraine was a sobering moment for the Germans, despite boasting about stars from Bayern Munich, among others, RealMadridChelsea and more, they only just managed to score a draw. Will today's game be different? Well, just wait. While you wait for the game, you can watch our Weekend Warm-up podcast. Listen below or on Spotify. Competition information Place: Warsaw National Stadium, Warsaw, Poland Time: 8:45 local time, 2:45 p.m. EST TV/Streaming: Find your country

