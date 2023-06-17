The secret to Novak Djokovic’s record-breaking tennis success is his mental toughness expert explains

It comes as no surprise to anyone who follows tennis that Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam at the French Open this month, making him the most successful men’s tennis player in history. The Serbian player is consistently hard to beat, even when he plays poorly. But what sets him apart?

There are a few answers. Djokovic has excellent technical skills and has been called up the best returner in sports history. He has worked on his diet and fitness to ensure that he is constantly in optimal health. And his tactical understanding and execution of tennis are second to none.

What remains? The controller of all these three elements: the mental side. Over the past 20 years, Djokovic is perhaps the tennis player who has played most openly spoken and pleaded mental training and resilience has been a major focus.

Djokovic has spent a lot of time and planning on his mental training and has worked with experts to integrate mindfulness. Speaking of this in his 2013 cookbook, Serve to winsaid Djokovic: I do it for about 15 minutes and it is just as important to me as my physical training.

Mindfulness is a mental skill that allows people to experience their conscious thoughts and emotions with the aim of changing their focus of consciousness. For example, if the player misses a serve, the brain is likely to go into catastrophe: You missed a service. You make a double fault and then they break your serve. In tennis, where every point is a win or a loss, this leads to self-doubt.

Mindfulness allows players to be aware of this and avoid a negative reaction. Djokovic continues:

I’ve done so much mindfulness that my brain automatically functions better now. I always froze when I made a mistake. Now when I hit a serve or hit a backhand I still get those flashes of self-doubt, but I know how to handle it.

Why resilience is so important

Even Djokovic makes mistakes. Resilience is not about flawless performance. That is not possible in top sport. Resilience is the ability to adapt after adversity. In top sport, this setback can be small (such as losing a set in a match) or large (such as a serious injury).

Resilience is something athletes develop over timemaking an effort to build mental and social skills that act as a shield against the negative effects of adversity and failure.

Athletes participate in this process through a learning cycle based on their experiences. The psychological skills of emotional control are important for developing resilience. This includes focusing on the process, not the outcome, and assessing the challenge, which allows the athlete to look at areas of action they can take to improve their performance, rather than dwelling on the threat of failure.

When faced with adversity, the athlete gives his best. Whatever the outcome, they then reflect on how these psychological skills played out and resilient athletes begin to repeat what worked more for them.

Djokovic developed his resilience by regularly competing against three great tennis champions: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray. He reflected (for both his successes and failures) on what worked mentally, physically, and tactically, and then evolved. He still uses mindfulness. In his book Djokovic says how he accepts his thoughts as they come, they bounce around like crazy, but they are meant to be, your job is to let them come and go.

The most important element of Djokovic’s learning about resilience was his openness to adapt. He has spoken in public about how he now understands and treats his physical preparation differently. Mentally, he has accepted that he cannot play every tournament his motivation has changed slightly.

Djokovic’s motivation has been adjusted to focus on and prepare for grand slams. This is performance motivation. In sports psychology, this refers to how people are motivated to work towards their highest level of performance because they thrive on the satisfaction of difficulty in the process. They are not afraid of failure, but accept it in the course of achieving goals.

This has increased Djokovic’s resilience as it has allowed him to accept whatever comes his way, be it injuries, being banned from tournaments for not being vaccinated, the toughest competitions or even emotional outbursts.

So, what does Djokovic himself attribute his remarkable success to? Speaking to ESPN, the player explained: I stopped thinking too much about what might happen and relied on my physical and mental strength to play the right shots at the right time. And playing the right shots at the right time, he did that. What an incredible achievement in tennis history.