Nottingham attacks: Fans at England v Australia cricket match pay tribute to victims as they celebrate Amazing Grace | sing british news





Cricket fans paid tribute to the victims of the Nottingham attacks as they sang Amazing Grace between overs during the first Ashes Test. Players from the England and Australia cricket teams also wore black armbands at Edgbaston cricket ground in honor of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates, who were stabbed to death in Tuesday’s attacks. A period of silence was observed on the ground. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser





0:53

The Ashes pays tribute to the victims of Nottingham

Ahead of the game, England captain Ben Stokes said: “The deeply distressing scenes witnessed in Nottingham this week have caused immense grief to everyone, especially the cherished friends and families of the victims.” Suspect Valdo Calocane31, has since been charged with the murder of the three people. The University of Nottingham students Mrs O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber, both 19, were both talented young cricketers, with their former clubs pay tribute to them after their death. Image:

Barnaby Webber was killed in the Nottingham attacks



Image:

Grace O’Malley Kumar was stabbed to death



Image:

Ian Coates was killed in the attacks on Tuesday



During the Test match, England’s 2019 World Cup winning captain, Eoin Morgan, told Sky News: “It’s a reminder that as big as The Ashes are, it’s just a game of cricket. It can put these things into perspective to calm down first day nerves. “The purpose of sport is to bring people together and harmonize communities and I think it’s a nice gesture from Ben Stokes and Pat Cummings on the Australian side. “Sometimes in big events you need that element of context and perspective to get you through the day.” There will also be a tribute at the women’s Ashes Test match in Nottingham on June 22. Read more:

School janitor Ian Coates was ‘a selfless man’ and ‘brilliant fellow’ On Thursday, thousands gathered in Nottingham’s Market Square to pay their respects as relatives spoke of their lost loved ones. In a poignant momentMr Webber’s mother, Emma, ​​said the killer was a “monstrous individual” but told the crowd: “He’s just a person. Please don’t harbor hatred pertaining to any colour, gender or religion then.” For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser





6:09

‘Don’t keep hate in your heart’

Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber were found dead in the street in Ilkeston Road shortly after 4am on Tuesday. Mr Coates was found dead about two miles down Magdala Road, after his van was reportedly stolen. In addition to the three deaths, one person was critically injured in the attacks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/nottingham-attacks-england-and-australia-cricket-stars-pay-tribute-to-victims-at-the-ashes-12903540 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos