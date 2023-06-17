Sports
Rifle footballs out Ryan Whittington as head coach
Ryan Whittington, Rifle High School’s varsity football head coach, is no longer a bear.
After two years with Rifle, during which he recorded nine wins and 11 losses, as well as a short-lived trip to the playoffs last season, the 38-year-old Rifle native has accepted a head coaching position at Grand Junction Central High School. He has also become Central’s student counselor.
“The relationship I built with the kids was the hardest part of the whole process,” Whittington told the Post Independent on Thursday. His resignation was approved by the Garfield Re-2 School Board on Wednesday. “They did everything I asked. They lifted hard, played hard and are just good kids.
“I really appreciate all the hard work those kids put in and the good work they did.”
Whittington’s brief tenure for Rifle football came at one of the most unusual times in high school sports history.
March 2020 placed a kibosh on all regulated sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying what was supposed to be Colorado’s high school fall season to spring 2021. But during this hiatus, Rifle’s then-football coach, Damon Wells, resigned in December 2021 to coach in Missouri.
This meant that Garfield Re-2 had to rush to hire a new head coach before football was reinstated. Fortunately, the football gods were extremely generous during this uncertain time, and the district picked up Todd Casebier, a well-known Colorado football name who was coaching at Castle Rock at the time. Despite curtailed circumstances, Casebier led the Bears to a 3A State title, resigned soon after and now coaches for Durango.
Whittington, hired from Delta, picked up where Casebier left off.
“It was hard to get in at first just because of how late I came in. They played that spring season, of course, and then I was hired at the end of July,” said Whittington. “I had about three weeks before the season started to gather a staff and learn the names of the kids.”
That didn’t stop Whittington from putting in a heavy lift in the offseason for Rifle Football, a team that had just lost a solid, first-class lineup of seniors.
“I think that was crucial,” said Whittington, who also praised his team’s performance in last season’s 2A quarter-finals. “The kids really believed in what we were doing and they worked really hard in the off-season.”
“Even though we went to the quarter-finals, I think the success of that season was huge, just because of the youth and inexperience that team really had last year.”
With Rifle football bringing back 17 seniors next year, Whittington was naturally faced with a big decision. As Rifle’s head coach, he recruited what grew into high-performing football players such as Logan Gross and Joel Valencia. Both students hadn’t played football since high school, yet they became “critical offensive weapons” in the 2022 season, Whittington said.
“The sky is definitely the limit as long as they stick together and keep working hard and keep lifting hard this summer and keep doing the right things,” he said. “I think you know, the future looks bright.”
Whittington, who already lives in Grand Junction, is taking over a larger 4A program formerly coached by Brandon Milholland, who was promoted to assistant principal. Administrators are not allowed to coach.
The 2023–24 season will mark Whittington’s 16th year as football coach. He spent 13 years coaching at Delta High School and two years coaching at Mesa State University (Colorado Mesa).
In the meantime, Garfield Re-2 is currently interviewing potential coaches. However, the application process has already closed, the district confirmed on Friday.
“The opportunity to coach in the valley where I live was an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up,” said Whittington. “Mostly just for the sake of my family.”
Whittington also said the administration in Rifle was doing everything right, while the Rifle community itself continues to make its football program special.
“They did everything they could to support me,” he said. “A special thanks to the entire city of Rifle, especially the school’s administration.”
In related news
Coal Ridge High School football coach Crockett Williams also stepped down as Titans football head coach this year. The Post Independent has contacted Williams for this story.
