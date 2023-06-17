The Charlotte City Council approves funds for the proposed tennis complex





CHARLOTTE, NC A project for a major new tennis campus is one step closer in Charlotte. What you need to know Charlotte is one step closer to a new tennis campus

The Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to invest $65 million in the project

The campus would host the Western & Southern Open On Monday, the Charlotte City Council unanimously approved the $65 million investment for the project. Beemok Sports LLC is proposing to build a 50+ acre site in the River District with four major stadiums and more than 40 hard, clay, indoor tennis and pickleball courts. It makes sense economically, in terms of bringing jobs, economic opportunity to a part of the community that really needs it: West Charlotte, said Councilman Malcolm Graham. The site would host the Western & Southern Open, a two-week tournament that Beemok Sports estimates will draw 35,000 attendees and generate $275 million in economic impact for the area. David Hains is part of the Dilworth Tennis Groupwhich draws 100 players to public tennis courts in the Dilworth neighborhood each weekend. He is excited about the plan. A lot of people like me go there to see the biggest players in the world, men and women, as well as concerts, Hains said. Graham, who moved to Charlotte to play tennis in college, said the project will provide facilities for the community to use year-round. There will be a tennis academy at the facilities, clay courts, indoor courts, public use. Right now we don’t have any of those public facilities for tennis in Charlotte and really someone to help us create a pure tennis environment in the city, Graham said. The project has a special significance for Hains. It would be the fulfillment of a dream to see regular major league tennis in my hometown, Hains said. Beemok Sports is also seeking funding from Mecklenburg County and the state for the $400 million project. The governor and our office have met with this group and they have a strong plan. I have no additional information to share at this time, said Gov. Roy Coopers press secretary Sam Chan. The company hopes to host the Western & Southern Open on the new campus in 2026. The project would be in the River District, a development that will bring residential, retail and commercial space to Charlotte’s west side.

