Field hockey adds five incoming student-athletes to the roster





Kent, Ohio The Kent State field hockey team welcomes five new players to its 2023 roster. “I am extremely excited to have the newest group of Flashes join us for the 2023 season, head coach Kyle DeSandes-Moyer said. “The class of 2023 is talented and has already been able to connect with each other and the team on campus this spring. While not a large group, each will bring a profound experience to Kent State. They are all passionate young women who are excited to make their mark on our program and the Kent State athletic community.” #22 Sophia Livingston – Midfield Lancaster, Pennsylvania Club: X Calibur A four-year honor roll distinguished member, Livingston has won many all-star awards during her high school career. She was named and LL League first-team all-star, all-state academic all-star, and all-state first-team all-star. Her club competed for X-Calibur and was the two-time winner of the National Indoor Club Tournament. #9 Lucy Keeler – Go ahead Powell, Ohio Club: Hockey life Keller was a 2022 All-Ohio selection and holds Liberty High School records for career points (182), goals (71), and assists (40). She was also a two-time Varsity Captain Club (FHL) Field Hockey National Qualifier. #12 Ashlyn Taylor – Go ahead Millerstown, Pennsylvania Club: Central Penn Hockey Taylor comes to Kent State after being named a two-time First Team All-State and four-time PECO Tournament Champion at Greenwood High School. She held the 2019-202 district championships. For Central Penn Field Hockey Club, she was the U19 JPOL Champion and placed 7th in the U16 USAFH National Club Championship. #25 Eva Usoz – midfield/striker Madrid, Spain Club: Pozuelo Hockey Club As a member of the U16 Madrid team, Usoz helped the team take first place in the Spanish Championship and second place in the U18 Spanish Championship. In 2021, she took first place in the Regional Madrid League. At the Spanish Cup, her team came second and she was the top scorer. She is coming to Kent having recently played with the Spain U18 national team last summer. #6 Maybritt Push Forward/ Midfield The Hague the Netherlands Club: Hockey club HGC Duwel joins the Golden Flashes after being the top scorer at Hockeyclub HGC for two years. Her team was named indoor champion in 2019, 2021 and 2023. She played on the first team of HGC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kentstatesports.com/news/2023/6/16/field-hockey-adds-five-incoming-student-athletes-to-the-roster.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos