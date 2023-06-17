Top five international stars to watch out for in season 4





I Sports desk: Ultimate Table Tennis is poised to bring world-class action back to Indian fans with the highly anticipated Season 4 scheduled to take place at Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from July 13 to 30. The franchise-based competition, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India, will witness six star-studded franchises Bengaluru Smashers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and U Mumba TT will compete for the coveted trophy for 18 days. The action will be broadcast live on Sports 18 and streamed on Jio Cinema. As the country gears up for the big table tennis carnival with less than a month to go, here are five international stars to look forward to in the upcoming Season 4. 1. Quadri Aruna (WR16, U Mumba TT): Top African player Quadri Aruna is currently ranked 16th in the world and returns to India for his third appearance in the Ultimate Table Tennis. The 34-year-old veteran campaigner broke into the Top-10 last year, becoming the first African player to reach the milestone. A three-time Olympian was drafted by U Mumba TT as he will team up with two of India’s exciting young talents Manav Thakkar and Diya Chitale. Aruna is in good form this year, finishing second at the 2023 ITTF-Africa Cup and reaching the quarter-finals at the Singapore Smash in March. 2. Omar Assar (WR22, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis): Omar Assar, quarter-finalist of the 2023 World Cup, is in hot form on the international circuit. The number 22 in the world not only won the ITTF-Africa Cup for the second time in a row earlier in May, but also reached the quarter-finals at WTT events in Germany and Amman twice this year. The 31-year-old Egyptian star was handpicked by Puneri Paltan Table Tennis as he wants to continue his rich form when he makes his UTT debut in Season 4. 3. Lily Zhang (WR24, U Mumba TT): Lily Zhang is an American player of Chinese descent who made a name for herself in table tennis at a young age. Zhang was only 12 when she became the youngest-ever player on the US women’s national team. In 2014, she earned bronze at the Youth Olympics, becoming the first-ever American paddler to achieve the feat. In addition to winning four gold medals at the 2019 Pan American Championship, she also won mixed doubles bronze at the 2021 World Championships. Zhang, who featured in Season 2, will be part of the U Mumba TT team on her return to the League. 4. Yangzi Liu (WR33, Chennai Lions): Australian rising star Yangzi Liu has made rapid progress on the international circuit since making her debut at the 2019 Estonian Open where she won both the junior and senior titles. She also won the bronze medals in the singles and team events at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The world No. 33 is part of the defending champion Chennai Lions squad in her debut UTT season as she will partner with one of India’s leading paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal. 5. Alvaro Robles (WR43, Goa Challengers): Alvaro Robles is quite a well-known name among Indian fans as the Spanish star returns to India for his third season in the UTT. The world number 43 will continue to represent Goa Challengers for the second season in a row. The 32-year-old was the first Spanish player to medal at the World Championship when he took a silver medal in doubles in 2019. Robles has been one of the consistent performers on the international circuit over the years. Also this year he reached the semi-finals of the WTT Star Contender Bangkok, WTT Feeder Germany and WTT Contender Amman three times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/sports/ultimate-table-tennis-top-five-international-stars-to-watch-out-for-in-season4-10083191 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos