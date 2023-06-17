Florida’s Moore wins 2023 Honda Sports Award





Florida Athletics Photo: Florida Athletics GAINESVILLE, Florida – Jasmine Moore was named the winner of the 2023 Track & Field Honda Sports Award by The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) on Friday. Moore has appeared on all eight The Bowerman waiting lists this season and is a seven-time NCAA champion. He won the long jump and triple jump titles at the NCAA Indoor Championship and the triple jump title at the NCAA Outdoor Championship this season. She also earned gold in both the long jump and triple jump at the SEC Indoor and Outdoor Championships. A ten-time USTFCCCA First Team All-American, Moore has medaled in every NCAA Championship horizontal jump competition she has competed in as a gator. During her 2023 campaign, Moore set the collegiate record in the indoor triple jump (15.12 m/49’7.25″), indoor long jump (7.03 m/23’0.75″) and outdoor triple jump (14.78 m/48′) 6″). At the NCAA Indoor Championships, Moore became the first woman ever to jump 15 meters in the triple jump and 7 meters in the indoor long jump in the same encounter. She is only one of four women in indoor or outdoor jumps to win this points ever knew. Moore is the second Florida Gator Track & Field athlete to win the Honda Track & Field Sport Award. The previous winner was compatriot Yanis David in 2019. This marks the fourth time in Florida Gators history to have multiple Honda Award recipients in the same year. Gators Gymnast Trinity Thomas won this year’s Honda Sports Award for Gymnastics. The Honda Award

Recognizing athletic achievement as well as scholasticism and community involvement, the Honda Sports Award is presented year-round to female athletes in 12 different NCAA-sanctioned sports. Each winner of the Honda Sports Award is recognized as the top collegiate female athlete in her sport, and the award is considered by many to be one of the highest honors a female college athlete can receive in the country. The honor makes Moore a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2023 Honda Cup, which will be presented June 26 on a live national television broadcast on CBS Sports Network at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET from Los Angeles. Angeles, California. The honor is based on the results of national balloting among all NCAA member schools as part of The Collegiate Women Sports Awards program, now in its 47th year. The other Track & Field finalists were Julien Alfred from Texas and Ackera Nugent and Britton Wilson from Arkansas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.secsports.com/article/37865872/florida-moore-wins-2023-honda-sports-award The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos