It’s been a big week for Coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers.

Not only did Auburn add three new pledges for the Class of 2024, but two previous pledges announced they were ceasing recruitment.

Moody defense defender AMon Lane and Andalusian running back JMarion Burnette announced on social media that they are stopping the recruitment process.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Lane went to Auburn last June, its first commitment in the Class of 2024.

I want to thank all the coaches who spent time with me and my family, he said on Twitter this week. I am beyond grateful and blessed for all the opportunities God has given me. I am officially discontinuing my recruitment and will be making an official visit to Auburn in December. War eagle.

Burnette, who committed to Auburn earlier this spring, followed the same path as Lane later in the week.

First, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love at a higher level. With Him nothing is impossible, he wrote. I want to say a huge thank you to my mom for keeping me strong and fighting with me through it all. I love you.

To the rest of my family, my coaches throughout my career, and all my close friends, thank you all. I couldn’t do it without you. Thank you to every coach who gave me the chance to play football at a higher level. Special thanks to Coach Cadillac (Carnell Williams), Coach Freeze and the rest of the wonderful staff at Auburn University for believing in me. That said, I will stop my recruitment. Thanks everyone. God bless. War eagle.

Burnette, who helped Andalusia to the Class 4A state title last fall, is ranked No. 14 among senior recruits in the state, according to the 247 compiled rankings. Lane is No. 16.

The Tigers’ top-rated recruit in this class right now is Booker T. Washington linebacker Joseph Phillips, who committed to Auburn over rival Georgia on Thursday. Phillips, a 4 star, is number 8.

Auburn also received pledges this week from Baker wide receiver Bryce Cain and Naples, Fla. defensive back Kensley Faustin. The Tigers now have eight commitments in the Class of 2024.

Other recruitment notes:

Brookwood OL Will Sanders announced his top 3 of Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State. The 6-4, 295-pound 3-star senior has more than 20 offerings.

Junior defensive lineman CJ Mayo of Highland Home to its impressive list of offerings in Louisville. The 6-4, 225-pound 4-star Mayo also has offerings from Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Clemson, Notre Dame, Penn State, Miami and more.

Cole guess of Mountain Brook recently picked up offers from UAB and Samford to go with the Navy, North Alabama and more offers. The 6-1, 195-pound running back helped the Spartans clinch last year’s Class 6A championship before falling to Saraland.

Charles Henderson 3 star recipient Jywon Boyd announced its top 5 and will commit on June 30. UAB, Troy, Memphis, Tulane and Louisiana-Monroe are the contenders for the 5-11, 189-pound Boyd.

Although patrician academies Jay Lindsey committed to the state of Mississippi in April, he recently announced a bid from Alabama. The 6-5, 235-pound senior 3-star tight end also has offers from Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, UAB and more.

Class of 2027 Central-Phenix City quarterback Bobby Coleman Jr. has had an impressive start to recruiting. The 5-11, 158-pound Coleman recently earned a bid from Auburn after Texas A&M was the first to bid.

James Clemens defensive end Jaylen Brown got an offer from Maryland. The 6-4, 230-pound senior also has offers from Jacksonville State, Arkansas State, Tennessee-Martin, Austin Peay and more.

Sophomore 6-2, 180-pound receiver Dylan Cope of Hewitt-Trussville announced its first offer from Memphis.

Enterprise 4 star recruit Eric Winters added an offering from Georgia to a list that includes Auburn, Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Clemson, Penn State, Oklahoma, USC, Georgia Tech, UAB, Central Florida and Troy. The 6-2, 200-pound Winters is a senior.

UMS-Wright athlete Joe Lott got an offer from Southern Illinois.

Former Auburn basketball committee and reigning Mr. Basketball in the state of Alabama Labaron Philon got an offer from Penn State.