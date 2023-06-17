DePaul University Men’s Tennis Graduate Assistant Coach





General summaryFounded in 1898, DePaul University is the nation’s largest Catholic university. DePaul University competes at the NCAA Division I level and is a member of the BIG EAST Conference, which sponsors 15 sports. A member of DePaul’s athletic department, this role will serve as an assistant coach for the men’s tennis team. Main tasks and responsibilities: Assist in the evaluation, recruitment, preparation and development of all student-athletes. Assist the head coach with NCAA compliance documentation, Teamworks data entry and logs, and ensure NCAA compliance. (50%)

Assist with budget, travel, equipment purchases and expense reports in conjunction with the operations office. (20%)

Assisting in monitoring and promoting the academic success of student-athletes in conjunction with academic counseling (10%)

Assist with team planning. Organizing and executing special events. (10%)

Assisting with DePaul University Alumni Relations and Support Organizations. (5%)

Knowledge of and compliance with DePaul University, ITA, BIG EAST Conference and NCAA policies and procedures. Attend and participate in monthly NCAA compliance meetings. (5%)

Other duties as assigned. Job requirements: Must be enrolled full-time in a graduate program at DePaul University.

Ability to work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Includes the ability to work independently and/or remotely, with limited supervision, and to make professional decisions.

Must hold a valid US driver’s license

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel.

Ability to effectively manage multiple projects and tasks simultaneously.

Supervise 8-12 student-athletes and volunteer coaches as appropriate.

To avoid potential conflicts of interest, applicants may not work (paid or unpaid) for any national, local or university media

outlets or entities. Preferred Requirements: A previous working knowledge of NCAA, BIG EAST Conference, and university rules and regulations as they apply to intercollegiate athletics is preferred.

NCAA Division I level playing and/or coaching experience. Hour Requirements / Schedule: Approximately 20 hours per week, including evenings, weekends and university holidays. Work cannot be performed entirely remotely and will involve essential personal responsibilities. Send a cover letter and resume to Matt Brothers at [email protected] – Advertisement – Previous article Harvard Women’s Tennis third assistant coach Next article Registration for week one will close soon for the 2023 summer circuit ITA Classifieds is an advertising service available to ITA members. Send your ad requests (the job description in a Word document) to Zach Pohlmann ([email protected]).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wearecollegetennis.com/2023/06/16/depaul-university-mens-tennis-graduate-assistant-coach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos