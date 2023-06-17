College football coach, ex-NFL star Deion Sanders may have to have his left foot amputated





(AP) — Deion Sanders could lose his left foot due to circulatory problems that would force him to have two toes amputated in 2021. Sanders allowed camera crews The Pregame Show to film a meeting with his medical team at the University of Colorado as he prepares for his first season as head football coach. In an 11-minute segment released on YouTube Friday, Sanders met with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Hunt, vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold to discuss his daily pain levels and possible next steps. You just have to understand what the risks are. Things could pick up speed, Jacobs said, adding that Sanders may lose not only another toe, but the foot as well. Well, I know what risks are, Sanders replied. I only have eight toes. So I’m pretty sure I understand. Sanders said he has no feeling on the bottom of his left foot and said if a procedure is recommended he wants to do it right away because once the season starts it’s too busy. I want to do it this summer because when we get going I won’t have time for it, Sanders said. This is the best downtime I have. Sanders missed three games at Jackson State in 2021 after having two toes amputated during the season. Sanders took over the stifled Buffaloes program in December after Colorado’s 1-11 season in 2022. His hiring has led to a renewed interest in the program that has had just two winning seasons since 2016, one of which was a 4-2- score during the 2020 pandemic season. The Buffs sold out their spring game in April, selling out their season ticket allotment for the first time in nearly three decades. Colorado opens at TCU on September 2 and hosts former Big 12 rival Nebraska at Folsom Field a week later. ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football And https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

