Ukrainian tennis star Anhelina Kalinina says Russian soldiers are ‘not human beings’ because ‘they destroyed my house’

Anhelina Kalinina is a bit closed off when I try to talk about tennis with her.

We’re tucked away in the corner of the Nottingham Tennis Center where she just defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the first round of the WTA event.

That morning, the city was shaken by the deaths of three people, including two students from the university across the street. For Kalinina, it may bring back some difficult memories. She grew up in Nova Kakhovka.

In February last year, the city of Nova Kakhovka was invaded by Russian troops. A strategically important river port in the heart of Kherson Oblast, it was occupied for 15 months, and then things got worse. According to NATO and the Ukrainian military, the Russians sabotaged a dam connected to the city’s hydroelectric power plant, allowing the massive reservoir it held back to drain downstream.

Thousands of people had to be evacuated. Dozens of towns and villages have been flooded. Locals are still counting the cost, which includes the massive amounts of damage to farmland, mixed with the floodwaters, the contamination of 150 tons of industrial lubricant.

After a few short answers about Wimbledon and playing in the UK, I ask Kalinina if we can talk about her home country. She immediately opens. It’s the only thing she feels she can do for the friends and family who are suffering in Nova Kakhovka.

I spent my entire childhood there, she tells me.

My school was there, I practiced there, I started my way there.

I remember summers especially in childhood. This is really hard to say but I used to wake up at 6 every day, go to the tennis courts with my grandma, practice one session and then go back, then another session, then some fitness games or whatever with everyone because there so many kids were there.

So I grew up in a very competitive [environment] because we have hundreds of players my age and older there, that’s how it was

Kalinina pauses and takes a deep breath, remembering that memories are all that remain of the tennis court she grew up on, and the back wall that was her most invincible adversary, now all swept away by the floods.

They are great memories, she adds.

I can’t forget that, but what happened now I have no words for it, because first they took the area, they occupied the area and now they bombed, and because of this explosion all the water covered the whole city. So what can I say? I mean, they’re not people.

When the war started, her grandparents stayed put and refused to leave the place where they had lived all their lives. Kalinina’s family wanted to move them to Kiev, but they refused. One day a bomb fell on the house next door.

So next [bomb] would leave a little bit and then it’s done, says Kalinina.

So this was the point where they said, ‘Okay, we don’t have a choice.

Horribly, bombs and missiles have become part of everyday life in Ukraine. WhatsApp and video calls allow Kalinina to stay in touch, but also give her a grim insight into the everyday terror many Ukrainians face.

When I talk to my family, sometimes I hear what’s going on, and every time they just go to the window and say, Oh, rocket goes, says Kalinina, moving her head back and forth to see the actual way mimic them talking about missiles.

Kids go outside, cars drive and you couldn’t really believe it until you saw this. [Looking] out of your window comes rocket, bomb, and then another and they live in this reality. It is already common for the people there.

And it’s just crazy because they go with my dog, my family, they have two dogs, so they always go for a walk and then Oh look, bomb, rocket, this, that.

The impact is greatest for children who grow up surrounded by war.

Kids are so scared. My mother, she is a tennis coach and she has a group of children under 10 years old.

And my mother said, when the weather was bad and it thundered, they were so scared. They could no longer practice. They have something like that.

Kalinina holds out her hands, shakes them, and describes a kind of post-traumatic stress reaction in elementary school children.

They said bombs! Rockets!. And my mom just said Yes, guys, we’ll stop for a second because they were shaking. The children could not control themselves.

Kalinina spends her entire summer in the UK, in part because of the generous offer from the LTA and Wimbledon to provide accommodation for Ukrainian players and their coaches during the grass-court season, as well as practice facilities at Wimbledon or Surbiton as soon as the French Open ended.

They were ready, they were waiting for us, we can practice, we can prepare, everything for free, Kalinina adds.

Courts, balls, accommodation, so it’s just crazy how much they support us, how much they’ve done and are doing for us. I have so much appreciation for this and it’s just amazing, thank you.

It is hard to believe that Kalinina can still concentrate on tennis when her hometown is under water, her province is occupied by the Russian army and her family is bombarded with rockets every day.

But as she says, what else should she do?

It’s our battle on the field. People fight there [in Ukraine]. We fought with us, she explains. Ukrainians are very united and very strong.