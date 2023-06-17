Sports
This Golden Gate Park tower will turn green, but no one knows when
Stroll east on Golden Gate Park’s pedestrianized JFK Promenade, past the Doggie Diner’s head and ping pong players, and you’ll notice a few noteworthy landmarks that rise above the tree line. The first is the impossible-to-miss SkyStar Wheel, installed in 2020 for the park’s 150th anniversary. Move a little closer to the museum hall and the living roof over the California Academy of Sciences shows its grassy head. But perhaps the area’s most underrated skyline attraction is the billowing copper spire that rises from the de Young Museum.
Opened in 2005, the Hamon Observation Tower stands 44 meters tall, eclipsing the SkyStar as the highest vantage point in Golden Gate Park. Although it is in plain sight, the tower is one of those San Francisco amenities that you could walk past a thousand times without realizing that you can actually go inside and that admission is free.
