This Golden Gate Park tower will turn green, but no one knows when





Stroll east on Golden Gate Park’s pedestrianized JFK Promenade, past the Doggie Diner’s head and ping pong players, and you’ll notice a few noteworthy landmarks that rise above the tree line. The first is the impossible-to-miss SkyStar Wheel, installed in 2020 for the park’s 150th anniversary. Move a little closer to the museum hall and the living roof over the California Academy of Sciences shows its grassy head. But perhaps the area’s most underrated skyline attraction is the billowing copper spire that rises from the de Young Museum.

Opened in 2005, the Hamon Observation Tower stands 44 meters tall, eclipsing the SkyStar as the highest vantage point in Golden Gate Park. Although it is in plain sight, the tower is one of those San Francisco amenities that you could walk past a thousand times without realizing that you can actually go inside and that admission is free.

Douglas Zimmerman/SFGATE Just walk into the de Young Museum and hang right at the admission desk. No ticket is required to access the tower, although the museum itself is free for Bay Area residents on Saturdays. Follow the signs to an elevator. It’s the same one the employees use to access their offices on the lower levels of the tower, so it feels a bit like breaking into the museum’s administrative quarters, but just hit the button for the ninth floor and you’re en route to an unparalleled 360 degree view of the park. The tower itself opened in 2005, but its roots go back to the 19th century. Originally known as the Fine Arts Building, the museum was built for Golden Gate Parks Midwinter International Exposition in 1894 and included a clock tower. The 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake caused enough structural damage to the museum to require a complete rebuild. After 25 architectural firms submitted proposals for the design and the contract eventually went to Swiss firm Herzog & de Meuron, who also designed London’s Tate Modern, the Hamon Observation Tower was conceived as a contemporary update of the original clock tower.



Douglas Zimmerman/SFGATE





Douglas Zimmerman/SFGATE





Douglas Zimmerman/SFGATE





Douglas Zimmerman/SFGATE

A visit to the Hamon Observation Tower in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park offers a 360-degree view of the city. (Douglas Zimmerman/SFGATE)

The irregularly shaped holes in the perforated copper facade should mimic the foliage in the park and ultimately blend well into the surroundings. Although most of the structure is rust brown, you can see small traces of mint green here and there. The copper material is designed to oxidize over time and turn completely green, matching the color of the tree line. When that happens is entirely up to Mother Nature, according to the museum staff, and their guess is just as good as yours. In a city known for its views, this is one of the very best. Once inside the tower, you can see an impressive swath of San Francisco beyond just the park, from the lush greenery of the Presidio and Mount Sutro Open Space Reserve to the rolling residential neighborhoods of the Richmond and the Sunset. The tower receives about 1,000 guests a week, so there are usually a fair number of people taking photos, but it rarely feels crowded. The space is also rented out for weddings and private parties. One of the interior walls is decorated with an oversized aerial view of the city, which recently had to be replaced because it was so worn out by San Franciscans pointing out locations on the map. And while the new version of the map is already starting to show its age, the view itself will never get old.

