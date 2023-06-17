Brad Currie takes the best catch of all time in Vitality Blast and the cricket world comes crashing down





The cricket world is pinching itself after one of the most extraordinary endeavors you will ever see. Brad Currie is a Scottish cricketer who only made his debut for Surrey in one-day cricket last year, making his professional T20 debut for the county in their Vitality Blast match against Hampshire at Hove. Stream over 50 sports live and on-demand with Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > After this effort, it will certainly not be the last. With less than two overs to go and Hampshire still needing a difficult 23 runs from 11 deliveries, Benny Howell hobbled Tymal Mills flat and hard over the line to the mid-wicket boundary for about six hours, he thought. Currie, who runs over square leg, had other plans. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Brad Currie takes an insane catch Source: Supplied He sprinted to the left, launched himself horizontally into the air and plucked the ball out with his left hand, somehow managing to stay within the bounds of the boundary. An effort that has to be seen to be believed, Currie’s heroics sent the cricketing world into a frenzy, with no shortage of superlatives. Scruffy, licensed England Test captain Ben Stokes, fresh off his own team’s performance on Day 1 of the First Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Wowza, said English all-rounder Danni Wyatt. Ridiculous! Astonishing! said former Pakistani woman captain Urooj Mumtaz Khan. Sportswriter Jeremy Blackmore called it an absolute worldie. Currie has yet to establish himself in professional cricket, and his social media accounts still reference the fact that he is an avid Fantasy Premier League player, bragging about his 1000 overall ranking in the 21/22 season before turning a little plays cricket. The catch was just part of Currie’s dream debut, going 3-27 and the player of the match award to boot.

