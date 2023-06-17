Barnes hub in Point Loma shakes pickleball vs. tennis battle

A two-year turf war between tennis and pickleball players over the location of a centralized pickleball facility in San Diego took a major turn this week when Point Lomas Barnes Tennis Center announced it will soon have 19 pickleball courts.

Tennis supporters called the new courts a game-changer that could end a bitter war that has included drone flights to prove tennis courts are underused and allegations of falsified play logs.

Pickleball supporters, while acknowledging the importance of the announcement, called it an underhanded attempt to quell the momentum behind a separate proposal to convert six of Point Lomas Peninsula Tennis Club’s 12 existing tennis courts to pickleball.

This story is for subscribers We offer subscribers exclusive access to our best journalism.

Thank you for your support.

Because one tennis court can be converted into four pickleball courts, the proposed facility for Peninsula would have been large enough to serve as the local pickleball hub supporters say it desperately needs.

We’re in trouble, pickleball supporter Kevin Bacon said at a Thursday meeting of San Diego’s Parks and Recreation Board. You’ve done a great job. You have us. Good for you.

The park board, after months of lobbying, had agreed to consider the peninsula’s proposal. But Barnes’ surprising counter-proposal appears to have eliminated the need to proselytize peninsular courts.

David Coppa, another pickleball supporter, said Barnes stepped in to help the neighboring Peninsula tennis facility, but also boost his own finances.

This is about monetizing tennis, he said, suggesting that Barnes will charge relatively high prices for pickleball. The light came on and they realized there is money in pickleball.

People from the tennis and pickleball communities spoke at a meeting of the City of San Diego Park and Recreation Board in Balboa Park on Thursday, June 15, 2023. Shown here is a photo of the Peninsula Tennis Club and the Barnes Tennis Center during a presentation. (KC Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Ryan Redondo, chief executive at Barnes, said all profits from the new pickleball courts will go directly to youth tennis programs.

Barnes recently added four pickleball courts, added three more this week and will add a final 12 by the end of July, he said. Barnes also has 25 tennis courts and seven courts for padel, another racquet sport that is growing in popularity.

The proposal to convert courts on the peninsula has led to private meetings at City Hall and shouting matches between tennis and pickleball players since it was unveiled two years ago.

The turbulence mirrors disputes taking place across the country, where tennis and pickleball players have battled each other city after city because they need the same kind of paved hardscape for their jobs.

Before the pandemic, supporters of pickleball, which is a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton using a wiffle ball, could argue that tennis courts needed to be converted as tennis was losing popularity.

But the great need for outdoor recreation during the pandemic fueled a nationwide increase in tennis play, further complicating the battle between tennis and pickleball.

City officials say they are hesitant to begin converting any of the city’s 12 tennis complexes, including Barnes and Peninsula. Each is run by non-profit organizations that have been around for many years.

So the city is slowly creating pickleball fields in city parks instead. There is only one dedicated pickleball court, in Scripps Ranch, but ten more are in the works: two in Golden Hill, four in Kearny Mesa, and four in Colina del Sol Park near El Cerrito.

In addition, the city has resurfaced many tennis courts to make them suitable for both tennis and pickleball. There are now 109 re-striped courses in 33 locations across the city.

We understand the popularity, Salome Martinez, city parks program manager, told the park board on Thursday. The department strives to meet the needs of the community for pickleball.

Attempts to re-strip often frustrate tennis supporters, who say re-striped courts are a visually unappealing maze of lines. And re-striping is also not fully embraced by many pickleball proponents, who prefer pickleball-only jobs.

Tennis supporters said they hope the announcement that Barnes will have 19 dedicated pickleball courts could put an end to all the strife of the past two years.

Padel, pickleball and tennis courts sprawl across 16 acres at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego April 11, 2023. Private clubs and public facilities aim to be more things for more people as they try to quickly ease the tension between tennis and Reduce. growing racquet sports such as pickleball. (Sandy Huffaker/The New York Times) (SANDY HUFFAKER/NOW)

It seems ridiculous to me how much time and resources our tennis advocacy committee has spent defending and trying to preserve tennis courts at Peninsula Tennis Club that has been going on for two years now, said Jeff Greenwald of the San Diego District Tennis Association. We have turned all our attention to this issue.

Peninsulas president Todd Sprague said the 19 courts in Barnes should serve as an interim solution until additional permanent courts can be added at Point Lomas Robb Field, including the Peninsula complex.

It is time to stop burdening the peninsula with all the defenses it has had to put up against all attacks, he said. We understand there is a need for pickleball in the community; we have not missed that. It would be unprecedented to ask the city to destroy a functioning facility.

Juliana Humphrey, a leader of the group behind the Pensinsula proposal, said a central pickleball hub should be run by pickleball players.

Pickleball courts should be run by pickleball players or pros, she said. At tennis clubs, pickleball is never a priority, it’s never an equal. It’s kind of a side job.

The park’s board praised Barnes’ proposal, but said the arcane way it came about shows that tennis and pickleball supporters are still not working together or having productive dialogue.

Both sides insisted that the 15-minute presentations they had prepared for the park sign would not be revealed until the meeting, board chair Marcella Bothwell said.

Bothwell said she’s glad Barnes stepped in to meet strong local demand for pickleball courts.