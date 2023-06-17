India men’s hockey team adjusts their style of play: less Liverpool-style gegenpressing, more half-court press, alternating flanks

For years, as it alternated between the European and Australian styles of play, India’s basic ethos has remained largely unchanged: steal, sprint and score. It’s what made India a dangerous counterattack; a nightmare for their opponents, thrilling for spectators.

As the Craig Fulton era in Indian hockey takes shape, the three S seem to take on a different meaning. The emphasis is now more on alternating flanks, synchronized movements and a stable, structured build. This is the biggest takeaway from India’s two-week European stay, where they played a total of eight matches against Great Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Argentina in the FIH Pro League.

Contrary to first impressions, when India was sluggish and devoid of any adventure against Belgium in Fulton’s first match as the team’s coach, the South African is unlikely to make a complete change to the way the Olympic bronze medalists will play. to play. But some subtle variations seem to be on point.

Switching flanks, selective attacks

There was a marked change in the way India counterattacked.

The idea was simple: if a player captured the ball on the left wing, the attack was launched from the right. The transfer of the ball was fast to make the counter more effective. And when there was no direct route to move the ball from one flank to the other, players were happy to hold onto possession and fight their instinctive urge to attack.

This was best illustrated during India’s match against England in London. Five minutes into the second quarter, India stole the ball in their half and centre-back Hardik Singh launched a counter. Cutting in from the left, he was surrounded by five redshirts, four blocking passing opportunities for him and another closing in from behind.

Instead of fighting his way through the crowded midfield, as Indian players often do, Hardik saw Mandeep Singhs run into Britain’s D from the other flank and without batting an eyelid, released the striker with a diagonal ball, which led to a goal.

So when we win possession, the thought is to overload the opposing flank. The advantage of changing direction quickly is that we outnumber our opponents, which gives us a chance for more effective circles and shots on target, one team member said.

In a sense, this is a continuation of former coach Graham Reid’s philosophy, but the difference, the team member added, is that under Reid we didn’t obsess over this every time, when now it’s almost a rule.

Our counterattack style evolved after the Olympics. Because the teams are aware of our style, it ended up being a kind of basketball game when we attacked from the same side, we went up and down, up and down with great speed but with limited control and therefore kept losing the ball, the member added toe . After the Olympics, we trained to hold the ball and only launch a counter when there was a 4v3 or 3v2 situation.

Add to that the concept of swapping flanks and it’s all designed to improve India’s xG, the expected goal ratio, and make India’s circle penetration more targeted and powerful. So there will be less and less flashy heavy-metal hockey. Less risk, along with selective and controlled attacks, will be the mantra going forward.

Half-court press, withdrawn striker

What also stood out during the long tour was the half-court press that Fulton used against the Netherlands.

For a team that often resembled the busy Liverpool under Juergen Klopp, this is a profound shift in philosophy. India have been a team unafraid to put pressure on their opponent high up the field, and they did so aggressively and relentlessly.

India has used this strategy in the past, but Fulton said before leaving for Europe that he wants the players to become familiar with the half court and play a little deeper. This, he said, was essentially to strengthen the defense structure.

And so the striker, who was always at the front, often fell back to shade the opponents’ central half, as the midfield and defensive lines also played deeper than usual in their half.

The reason for this is that the striker can block the center half, which initiates most of the game, and prevent the opponents from making any moves, passing the ball or blocking the through ball. The idea is to let them play in the wide areas, corner them and look for opportunities to counterattack, the team member said.

The member added: We have two strikers high up the field, so when we regain possession they are ready to counterattack. We learn to counter with 4 or 5 players, two strikers, center half and striker instead of the whole team moving forward, leaving the defense open.

It is not a style set in stone. For example, against Argentina, India pushed hard and returned to their tried and tested methods, hinting that it will be a horses-for-courses method.

To bolster the defense, Fulton fielded former captain Manpreet Singh, who has played his entire career as a defender in midfield as he is strong on the ball and reads the game well. Changing Manpreet’s position has also given Fulton more attacking options with Vivek Sagar Prasad and Hardik shining in midfield.

Challenges: Off-ball movement, Unlock man-to-man marker

The two weeks and ten games in Europe will give Fulton a base to work with in terms of identifying players who can implement his vision and also focus on the style that best suits the team. He has another four-nation tournament in Spain next month, followed by the Asian Champions Trophy to work out the best combinations for the all-important Asian Games, where an Olympic berth is up for grabs.

The challenge for him, as Reid realized during his tenure, will be getting the players to play within the structure and improve their off-the-ball running.

India has found it difficult to play against teams that play head-to-head against them. They have problems receiving and creating chances, and players’ synchronized, off-the-ball movements to unlock man-to-man marking are often lacking.

This will be critical not only for the Paris Olympics, where teams like Australia and Great Britain can make India uncomfortable with this style, but also for the Asian Games, where India will face potential banana-shell opponents such as Malaysia, South Korea. and Japan, playing hand-to-hand.

We are used to playing zonally, we understand how to position ourselves and create space in that style. But there is no structure in man-to-man, no clear spaces. The opponents are shadowing us, so to create space, we have to fake runs, then another player has to be there to run into that space. The timing of the run, releasing the ball and receiving it in the right place. understanding between players and that takes time, said a team member.

Reid had identified these as key areas in the next step in the evolution of the Indian team climbing the Olympic podium by playing fast, attacking hockey. The Australian was asked to leave before he could carry out his plans.

They may be Olympic medalists, but India is a team that is still being worked on. And as someone who was part of the Belgian set-up that often outsmarted India, Fulton will know.