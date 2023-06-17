Oregon State University Athletics





Corvallis, Ore. — The Oregon State volleyball team led by freshman head coach Lindsey Behonick unveiled its 2023 schedule on Friday. — The Oregon State volleyball team led by freshman head coach Lindsey Behonick unveiled its 2023 schedule on Friday. OSU will compete against six teams, all league opponents who entered the NCAA Tournament a year ago, including a pair of national quarterfinalists. “It’s a new chapter in Beaver volleyball and the outlook for our season is great,” noted Behonick. “Our roster is an exciting mix of both new and familiar faces who can take us in the right direction. is to play competitive teams that will help us prepare for our Pac-12 game. Our fans will be able to see us playing against good opponents both at home at Gill Coliseum and on the road.” The new era begins with the Bobcat Classic in Bozeman, Montana, where OSU will face host Montana State (Aug 25) for neutrals against Kennesaw State (Aug 26) and North Dakota (Aug 26). September will be the home debut for the Beavers in the Asics Invitational. Gill Coliseum will be the setting for games against Oklahoma (September 1) and Boise State (September 3). Action will continue in the CBU/UCR Invitational in Riverside, California with three matchups against Nevada, UC Riverside and Cal Baptist from September 8-9.

Nonconference action wraps up with a pair of matchups against Portland State, in Corvallis on Sept. 14 before the Vikings host just two days later. Pac-12 play begins with a Rivalry Series game in Eugene against Oregon on September 22. The game will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Networks. A visit to the USC in Los Angeles followed just two days later. The Beavers will play Washington State (Sept. 28), Washington (Oct. 1), Arizona State (Oct. 13), Arizona (Oct. 15), Stanford (Oct. 20), California (Oct. 22), Colorado (Oct. 3 Nov.), Utah (Nov. 5), UCLA (Nov. 22), and wrap up with Oregon on Nov. 25. Oregon State will also visit Utah (Oct 6), Colorado (Oct 8), Washington (Oct 27), Washington State (Oct 29), California (Nov 9), Stanford (Nov 11) , Arizona (November 17) and the State of Arizona (November 19). In total, the Beavers will appear on national television 11 times this season. The Beavers host the Orange and Black Scrimmage on August 19 at Gill Coliseum. Season tickets for the 2023 Beaver Volleyball season are on sale now, click hereHEREto secure your seat at Gill Coliseum this season or call the Beaver Ticket office at 1-800-GO-BEAVS. Individual tickets for the upcoming volleyball season will go on sale on Monday, August 7. OUR MISSION Oregon State Athletics is strivingBowlEexcellentaauthenticvisionarySstudentaathletes (Go BEAVS)

