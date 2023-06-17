England vs Australia LIVE: Cricket scorecard and Ashes updates from the first test at Edgbaston as Stuart Broad strikes twice





Hazlewood on Day 1 of Ashes: ‘We’ll stick to our guns and not get swept up in England’s different kind of cricket’ Stuart Broad thrilled Edgbaston by continuing his stranglehold on David Warner and then catching the first ball from Marnus Labuschagne as England made a dream start to day two of the first Ashes Test. Warner endured a torrid time against Broad in the 2019 series, being sacked seven times in 10 innings, and the Australian opener was sent off again by his bete-noire after dragging on his stumps. The sound went up another level as Broad found the perimeter of Labuschagne and Jonny Bairstow made an excellent catch diving right as Australia slid to 29-2 on Saturday morning. England captain Ben Stokes, whose fitness issues meant he was considered a doubter in this series to bowl at all, then trapped Steve Smith lbw prize man as Australia fell to 78-3 at lunchtime, as response to the hosts’ 393-8. which was set up on Friday by Joe Root’s masterful century. Follow the score and Edgbaston’s latest updates below: England vs Australia: First Ashes Test, Day Two updates Show latest update



1687013451 TEA: Australia 188-4 (61), trailing by 205 (Cameron Green 21, Usman Khawaja 84) Australia’s session, pretty much, added 110 to their tally for the loss of only Travis Head. Australia’s counter-attacker played very well but fell shortly after going to 50, Ben Stokes’ confidence in Moeen Ali paid off as the southpaw swept to Zak Crawley at midwicket but Usman Khawaja plowed on undisturbed to find solid support from Cameron Green, who may just be starting to find his hitting range. Of course, Green should have been off second ball, but now he and Khawaja will take the chance to score more freely as England tires tonight. Harry Latham CoyleJune 17, 2023 3:50 PM 1687013296 TEA: Australia 188-4 (61), Cameron Green 21, Usman Khawaja 84, Joe Root 0-10 (5) The second boundary of the over ends in a similar spot, but played from the crease, Green’s long stride and long arms choke the turn and ride straight from extra cover. That will do us for the session – time for a drink. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:74.9624%"/> (Getty Images) Harry Latham CoyleJune 17, 2023 3:48 PM 1687013259 Sonia Twigg in Edgbaston Tea: After the morning thriller, it was a more subdued afternoon session, as Australia Khawaja settled in and started walking comfortably, and they reached the break at 188 for four. One wicket fell as England chased their approach, despite the batsmen going a little behind Ali, including two boundaries in successive balls, a four and a six from Travis Head. Khawaja, who had never scored more than 54 runs in England before, finished the session with a century, batting well all day and handling everything thrown at him to go into half-time unbeaten on 84. But Ali had his man, as Head, who had just brought up his half-century, was on his way to another big hit, only to bat just to Crawley at midwicket and was forced to leave the field, for 50 from 63. England should have had another almost immediately after, but Bairstow missed a stumping as Green came down the wicket and immediately tried to get off target. In the stands, the beach balls seemed to be getting bigger throughout the afternoon, and there was also an inflatable orca and ice making their way around the Hollies Stand a little more subdued than on Friday. Sonia TwiggJune 17, 2023 3:47 PM 1687013189 Australia 184-4 (60.1), Cameron Green 17, Usman Khawaja 84, Joe Root 0-6 (4.1) Green removes one! One last time before tea and Green gives himself space as he takes two big jumps down the field and sweeps Root for four across mid-off. Harry Latham CoyleJune 17, 2023 3:46 PM 1687013109 Australia 180-4 (60), Cameron Green 13, Usman Khawaja 84, Stuart Broad 2-31 (12) The game is in a set pattern as Australia crawls to tea. A combination of a softening ball and a slow outfield after the morning rain dampened the scoring potential of a nice Usman Khawaja drive on two. The Australian opener ducks under an aimless short ball to end the over. Harry Latham CoyleJune 17, 2023 3:45 PM 1687012836 Australia 178-4 (59), Cameron Green 13, Usman Khawaja 82, Joe Root 0-2 (4) The mid-off and mid-on fielders are up close, prompting an exploratory departure from Cameron Green’s crease, but he nearly maims himself as Joe Root gives it just a little extra air. He’s kind of in his shell here, though it’s not necessarily necessary to really force things. Carrots over passes without a score. Harry Latham CoyleJune 17, 2023 3:40 PM 1687012745 Australia 178-4 (58.2), Cameron Green 13, Usman Khawaja 82, Joe Root 0-2 (3.2) A change of ends for Joe Root, who tries the Pavilion End in relief from James Anderson. A slip and a short leg for Cameron Green, who jumps forward to block offside twice. Harry Latham CoyleJune 17, 2023 3:39 PM 1687012639 Australia 178-4 (58), Cameron Green 13, Usman Khawaja 82, Stuart Broad 2-29 (11) Anderson’s seniority earns him a plum spot next to his captain, on the opposite side of the wicket to Ben Stokes, as England stick to those short mid-off/mid-on fielders as Cameron Green faces Broad. Ollie Pope’s hands, perhaps still greasy from a long stint under the lid, slip a single as Green leads to the gully on the bounce. The Pope’s punishment is to run and retrieve his helmet again – it’s a hard life when you’ve proven your catching skills at close quarters, even if you’re England’s vice-captain. Khawaja plays another one of those sharp spins. His ninth four of the innings take him to the 1980s. Harry Latham CoyleJune 17, 2023 3:37 PM 1687012263 Australia 172-4 (57), Cameron Green 12, Usman Khawaja 78, James Anderson 0-23 (11) A knuckleball from James Anderson angling for an IPL appearance next year. Usman Khawaja keeps a close eye on it in the middle of his bat. Stuart Broad gets hot while Anderson keeps things tight. Back-to-back maidens for one of England’s big two – and here’s the other, as Broad replaces Joe Root on the other side. Harry Latham CoyleJune 17, 2023 3:31 PM 1687012017 Australia 172-4 (56), Cameron Green 12, Usman Khawaja 78, Joe Root 0-2 (3) Joe Root gives it plenty of air and offers Usman Khawaja a drive if he wants to risk it with two catches and a deeper Ben Stokes forming a two-layer protective barrier in the covers. Khawaja drives the last ball from the over to Stokes and rushes to the other side to keep the stroke. Harry Latham CoyleJune 17, 2023 3:26 PM

