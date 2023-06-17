Potential Karlsson trade could write salary cap history

If the San Jose Sharks trade Erik Karlsson this summer, it will likely be a trade unlike any other in NHL history.

It’s such a challenging deal because of his contract.

Signed in June 2019, Karlsson’s $92 million eight-year pact made him the highest-paid defenseman in the NHL. An indication of how huge it still is, and of course a global pandemic has something to do with that, four years later Karlsson is still the highest paid defender in the league.

Moving a contract with an AAV of $11.5 million is no mean feat, especially since the salary cap hasn’t increased significantly since 2019, largely because of the pandemic. Since the 2019-2020 season, the limit has only increased by $2 million to $83.5 million.

It’s hard to justify spending 13.8 percent of your salary cap on one player, especially a 33-year-old like Karlsson who had a spectacular 2022-2023 campaign but hasn’t been otherwise consistent or sane since his big payday.

For what it’s worth, the limit is expected to rise dramatically for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

The San Jose Sharks will likely need to keep much of Karlsson’s remaining contract to allow for a trade.

I talked to some front office sources who thought Karlsson had to be something between $8 million and $8.5 million to make it all work, Pierre LeBrun wrote today.

That could hook the Sharks for $3-$3.5 million AAV in each of the next four years.

It is also possible for San Jose to keep more, up to 50 percent of Karlsson’s contract. That would be $5.75 million a year to pay someone to play for another team, through 2026-27.

Of course, that’s something that Sharks GM Mike Grier might hate.

But it seems inevitable that the San Jose Sharks will have to keep Karlsson’s remaining contract, the only question is how much?

History can be made here: So far, the longest period a team has kept a contract appears to be the Toronto Maple Leafs in July 2015, when they traded Phil Kessel, seven years left on his deal, to the Pittsburgh Penguins .

The Maple Leafs were responsible for only $1.2 million per season during the last seven years of the winger’s contract.

Seven years is the exception, of course, but even holding on for four years or more is unusual.

According to Puckpedia, here’s a recent list of retentions over a year since 2019:

Since 2019 only trade deductions over 1 season: Burns $2.64 million * 3 years

Carter $2.64 million * 1 + partial year

Murray $1.56 million * 2

Backes $1.5 million * 1 + partial year

Panic $1.38 million * 2

Ekman-Larsson $990K * 6

Size $750K * 2

Lucic $750K * 4https://t.co/nM0EApQk5I — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) February 13, 2023

This is from 96 retentions. We can also add Ivan Provorov to this tweet as the Los Angeles Kings retain $2.025 million of his contract in each of the next two seasons.

But there are only two retentions of four or more years, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Milan Lucic, both under $1 million AAV.

So here’s the History Will Be Made part of a future Karlsson deal.

Let’s say San Jose keeps $3 million (or more) for each of the next four seasons in a transaction.

As we’ve seen, it’s unusual for a team to keep a contract for more than two years. And not for that kind of money.

Since the introduction of salary retention in 2013, there have been only 15 examples per CapFriendly of a team holding on to $3 million or more, but all had expiring contracts. So while these teams were tagged with the cap hit, they paid prorated salaries.

Player Team $ Withheld Years left Trade Patrick Kane CHI $5,250,000 1 February 28, 2023 Claude Giroux PHI $4,137,500 1 March 19, 2022 Eric Steel CAR $4,125,000 1 February 28, 2016 Taylor Hall BUF $4,000,000 1 April 12, 2021 Rick Nash NYR $3,900,000 1 February 25, 2018 Ryan O’Reilly STL $3,750,000 1 February 17, 2023 Vladimir Tarasenko STL $3,750,000 1 February 9, 2023 Marine Gbork CBJ $3,750,000 1 March 5, 2014 John Klinberg ANA $3,500,000 1 March 3, 2023 Marc Andre Fleury CHI $3,500,000 1 March 21, 2022 Paul Stastny STL $3,500,000 1 February 26, 2018 Mark Giordano SEA $3,375,000 1 March 20, 2022 Tim Meier SJS $3,000,000 1 February 26, 2023 Taylor Hall NJD $3,000,000 1 December 16, 2019 Thomas Plekanec MTL $3,000,000 1 February 25, 2018

But that’s the kind of shameful history the San Jose Sharks rebuild will make: They seem ready to pay a record amount, at least in the salary cap era, so that their best player doesn’t play for them.

And this is all just on the San Jose Sharks side.

There aren’t many teams with battle ambitions that can roll the dice on a 33-year-old player with a cap of $8-8.5 million.

We’ll be going to some of those teams soon.