Cross Country Announces Schedule of 8 Meetings for 2023 Season





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Harvard’s men’s and women’s cross-country teams have announced their fall 2023 schedule. The team will compete in eight meetings and will host the 2023 Ivy League Heptagonal Championship meeting at Franklin Park. After an outstanding 2022 campaign, both teams are eager to compete in cross country again this fall. At the Ivy League championships, the women’s team won their first of what would become three team championships during the year. The men’s team finished second, just one point away from the title. The men’s team advanced to the NCAA Championship meeting where they finished 17th nationally as a team. They were led by Graham Blanks , who finished sixth in the nation and earned First Team All-America status. On the women’s side, Maya Ramsden advanced to the championship game as an individual, finishing 11th in the nation and also earning First Team All-America honors. The 2023 schedule begins September 1 with a double meeting hosted by Boston College at BC Reservoir. The team then travels to New Haven, Connecticut on September 9, where Yale hosts the annual HYP meeting. Last year, Harvard’s women’s team won the HYP meeting while the men’s team came in second to Princeton. Harvard will then return home on September 29 to race at the Battle of Beantown at Franklin Park, gaining some early season racing experience at home before hosting the Ivy League Championship at the same venue later in the season. The team will be split into two meetings over the weekend of October 13-14, as some athletes head to Madison, Wisconsin on Friday the 13th to participate in the Nuttycombe Invite, while others will head to New York City, New York on Saturday. to travel. 14th to race in the IC4A/ECAC Championships. Post-season competition kicks off with the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship on October 28 at Franklin Park, hosted by the Crimson, as the women’s team attempts to defend their title and the men’s team hopes to make up last year and take home the trophy to take. Following the conference championship, the team will race at the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship on November 11 in New York, New York, where the top two teams and top four individuals not on an already advancing team qualify for the national championship. The championship will be held in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday, November 18. Meeting dates and times are yet to be announced and are subject to change throughout the season. Stay tuned to the team’s social media channels (@HarvardTFXC) and GoCrimson.com for updates throughout the season.

