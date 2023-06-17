Sports
Cricket fans worldwide can enjoy live coverage of all matches at the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup Qualifier for the first time
The International Cricket Council today released details of its broadcast licensing agreements and commentary panel for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be held in Zimbabwe from 18 June to 9 July 2023.
– All 34 matches will be broadcast or streamed from four locations in Harare and Bulawayo
– Event to determine the last two spots at the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup in India
– During the opening match, hosts Zimbabwe will face Nepal and the West Indies will face the US
– Full global broadcast details are available here
Each match will be a high stakes one, with 10 teams competing for two spots at the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, giving them nine guaranteed matches at Crickets ODI global showpiece.
For the first time at this event, ICC will provide live coverage of all 34 matches to a global audience, with 20 of these matches, played at Harare Sports Club in Harare and Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, produced to a broadcast specification.
For the remaining 14 matches, played at Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare and Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo, coverage will be produced to a live stream specification.
ICC’s Global Broadcast Partner, Star Sports, will televise matches within the Indian subcontinent via the Star Sports 1 channel in India, Nepal, Bangladesh and stream all 34 matches live to India via Disney+Hotstar, where all matches will also be broadcasted. broadcast. streamed on FanCode. In Nepal, fans can stream all 34 matches on Net TV.
In Sri Lanka, all 34 matches will be shared across TV1 and Sirasa TV channels, with digital coverage via Maharaja TV’s website. Cricket fans in Bangladesh can access selected matches live on Gazi TV with all matches streamed live via Rabbithole and Toffee. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will broadcast the 20 high-spec games live on PTV Sports, with all 34 matches available live on the companion app.
In the Caribbean Islands, televised games are broadcast on ESPN and ESPN 2 with live streamed games on ESPN Play. Willow TV will broadcast 20 TV games in North America, with live streaming of the full schedule available on Hotstar in Canada and on ESPN+ in the United States.
Sky Sports broadcasts all 20 TV matches to the UK and Ireland via the Sky Sports Cricket channel, with all matches available to stream on the Sky Sports app. In mainland Europe, including the Netherlands, all matches will be streamed on Yupp TV.
Fans in Zimbabwe can enjoy their home event on television via SuperSport and stream via the SuperSport app. Supersport will showcase the event across Sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa, through their grandstand and cricket television channels and their digital app.
CricLife and CricLife Max will broadcast matches in the Middle East, including in Oman and the UAE, with streamed matches available on StarzPlay, Switch TV and Du platforms.
The full list of broadcasters is available here.
Short highlights will be available through ICC Digital platforms including the ICC website and through the @ICC and @cricketworldcup accounts on Meta’s Instagram and Facebook social media channels. BBC Sport will provide short content for cricket fans in the UK and Ireland and global audio coverage will be made available via Digital 2 Sports on YouTube.
For the first time in this tournament, DRS is used from the Super Six stage. The DRS specification includes ball tracking and edge detection technology provided by Hawk-Eye.
The ICC TV production is supported by production services partner Sunset+Vine and equipment services partner NEP Broadcast Solutions. AE Live provides the on-air graphics for the broadcast.
The commentary team includes Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos, Andy Flower, Ashwell Prince, Carlos Brathwaite, Preston Mommsen, Brian Murgatroyd, Samuel Badree, Niall O’Brien, Ed Rainsford, Russel Arnold, Dirk Nannes and Mitchell McClenaghan.
The live streamed matches will also feature Raunak Kapoor, Andrew Leonard, Nikhil Uttamchandani, Firdose Moonda and Tino Mawoyo.
Good luck
I look forward to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier with great anticipation. The significance of the event cannot be overemphasized. While there is a nuanced rating for each participating team, the competition is a marker for the direction of our great game and requires each to do their best under the intense pressure of expectation.
As this plays out on the pitch, Zimbabwean cricket fans will take it to an electric liveliness that will make any long-distance observer envious, and many a visitor glad to have made the journey. I can not wait!
Natalie Germans
The Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup is the pinnacle of the format and the opportunity to play in the event is so close for these teams.
It is a privilege to be part of the broadcast team that will bring the qualifying tournament to life. I eagerly await watching this incredible tournament unfold and witnessing dreams come true.
Ian Bishop
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup remains a high watermark for all male cricketers who want to fulfill lifelong aspirations to compete against the best of their peers. Hence, for the ten teams, and the multitude of players vying for the two remaining spots to fulfill that dream, intense competition, entertainment and mouth-watering drama will once again ensue for players and fans alike.
My colleagues and I are eager and privileged to be able to once again cover and relay to you the stories and excitement of these battles over the next three weeks, and are eager to finally reveal the final victors.
